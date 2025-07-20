Prince William 'annoys' Princess Anne by not doing key royal duty

Princess Anne is widely known as the hardest-working royal. But a new report suggests the 74-year-old may be growing frustrated with her nephew, Prince William, over his reluctance to take on one of the monarchy’s more traditional responsibilities.

According to The Sunday Times, the Princess Royal is reportedly “annoyed” that William, 43, has not taken on more investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle, despite living nearby at Adelaide Cottage.

A source close to Anne said: "She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her."

Investitures are a key royal duty

Investitures are a significant part of royal life, where honours and awards are formally given to individuals recognised in the King’s Honours list. Traditionally, these are carried out by senior working royals including the monarch, Anne, and William.

While William has performed investitures in the past, Anne continues to carry out the majority of these ceremonies, particularly at Windsor Castle.

Anne and William’s relationship remains strong

Despite the alleged irritation, Princess Anne is said to be fond of William and remains supportive of his future as King. Friends suggest she admires his commitment to modernising the monarchy.

Similarly, William is known to look up to Anne for her dedication and tireless work ethic.

They have made rare public gestures of affection in the past. When Anne returned to duties after her recent accident, William and Princess Kate shared a heartfelt message: "Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x".

Anne’s summer plans stay unchanged

Anne’s reported annoyance hasn’t disrupted her usual summer routine. The Princess will celebrate her birthday later this month at sea, sailing around the west coast of Scotland with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

According to close friends, the couple travel without staff and spend around ten days together on their boat every August.

Princess Anne: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Hardest-working royal In 2024, Princess Anne retained her crown as the hardest-working royal for a fourth year in a row, racking up an impressive 395 engagements in UK, alongside 79 abroad. 2. Criminal offence Princess Anne became the first senior member of the royal family to be convicted of a criminal offence. In 2002, her three-year-old English Bull Terrier bit two children in Windsor, Great Park. She pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was fined £500. 3. Lucky escape Just four weeks after her wedding in 1974, Princess Anne survived a kidnapping attempt. While driving down The Mall, her chauffeur had to stop the car due to another vehicle blocking the road. Ian Ball got out of the car and shot the chauffeur. Despite Ian shooting a total of four men in the encounter, Anne escaped unharmed. 4. Breaking tradition When Anne's children, Peter and Zara, were born, she declined the chance to grant them royal titles. She explained her decision to Vanity Fair: "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles." 5. Signature hairdo In a 2020 documentary, Princess Anne exclaimed her surprise that it took two hours to style the hair of Erin Doherty, who portrays her in The Crown. Anne said it only takes her 10 to 15 minutes to do her own hair.

"It speaks to their relationship," a source told The Sunday Times. "They go every May and August and have done it for years. How many couples could go out to sea that often, just the two of them, and still be speaking to each other? She loves it."

Anne continues to recover from recent accident

Anne has only recently resumed royal duties after sustaining a concussion in June. The Princess was hospitalised following a horse-related incident at her Gloucestershire home.

Since returning, Anne has already visited Hartpury College for the Riding for the Disabled Association Championships, marking her first public engagement in weeks.

Sir Timothy, who visited his wife during her hospital stay, told the press: "She’s doing fine. Slow but sure," adding that he had brought her "a few little treats from home."

Kate’s return to public life

Meanwhile, Princess Kate made her own public return recently. The 43-year-old appeared at Wimbledon to present the men’s and women's trophies.

Kate also joined the family at Trooping the Colour in June, where she appeared in the royal carriage alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While the royal family remains close-knit, it seems even the most senior members are not immune to a little family tension behind the scenes. And with Anne back on duty and William’s future as monarch drawing closer, it remains to be seen whether the Princess Royal will get her wish.