Prince William plans exciting trip abroad amid children's school holidays

The Prince of Wales has been taking a break from the public eye while his three children are on their summer holidays. But Kensington Palace has confirmed that William, 43, will be travelling abroad this weekend for a very exciting trip.

The Prince, a keen sports fan and patron of the Football Association, will head to Basel, Switzerland to attend the final of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 on Sunday.

His home team, the Lionesses – the England women's national football team – will play the winners of the semi-final between Germany and Spain, which takes place on Wednesday night.

Lionesses' victory

The Lionesses made it to the final after their Tuesday night victory against Italy.

Prince William celebrates England's semi-final win

During the incredible semi-final match, Italy were in the lead 1-0 for the entire game, until the 95th minute when Michelle Agyemang scored a goal, seconds before the end of the full-time whistle.

The equaliser meant the teams went into extra time, and football manager Sarina Wiegman's squad had 30 minutes to score again to win. Chloe Kelly scored the second and winning goal in the 119th minute.

"Brilliant performance, Lionesses!" a post on William and Kate's official Instagram account read following the nail-biting match.

Royal support

Earlier in the tournament in July, William also showed his support for the Lionesses by visiting the players at their training camp at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent.

© Getty Prince William visiting the Lionesses at St George's Park

"Best of luck to the Lionesses at the Women's Euros. Take pride in all that's been achieved and believe in bringing home the win!" he captioned a video of his time meeting the players.

"Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing! Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!" he added, alongside a shot with England's captain Leah Williamson.

King Charles' statement

Following the Lionesses' victory on Tuesday evening, King Charles also posted a statement, which read: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa Euro tournament.

"Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated. Knowing the Lionesses' fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

"Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible. Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R."

Children's school holidays

William and his wife Kate are currently enjoying some downtime with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The royal children broke up from school earlier this month, and will not return to the classroom until early September.

The Waleses usually spend the summer holidays at their country bolthole, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, as well as a short staycation in Balmoral, Scotland to spend time with King Charles.

A summer trip to Scotland is a longstanding tradition for the royal family, and speaking about Prince William's love for the country, Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast: "We've seen that outpouring of love for Scotland from him in recent years. It's the place where he spent all these idyllic family holidays."

She added: "I do think there is a real, genuine affection there."