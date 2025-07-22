Prince William interrupts family break with personal message

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a break from their royal duties to enjoy quality time with their children during the school summer holidays.

But Prince William made sure to make a public remark on July 22 when the England Women's team made it through to the UEFA Women's Euro Cup finals after an incredible semi-final match against Italy.

"Brilliant performance, Lionesses!" he captioned an Instagram Story, alongside a repost from the Lionesses official account, adding: "One win from glory!"

The message came minutes after the game ended in the 118th minute, following a dramatic final 30 minutes.

Prince William celebrates England's semi-final win

England's dramatic final moments

Italy were in the lead 1-0 for the entire game, until the 95th minute when Michelle Agyemang scored a goal, seconds before the end of the full-time whistle.

The equalizer meant the teams went into extra time, and Sarina Wiegman's squad had 30 minutes to score again to win. Each team was clearly flagging with low energy, but a tackle by Emma Severini on Beth Mead led to a penalty.

© Getty Images Michelle Agyemang celebrates after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final

Chloe Kelly took the penalty and it was saved, yet as it rebounded back into her path Chloe smashed it into the net.

King Charles' statement for Lionesses

King Charles also posted a statement, which read: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa Euro tournament.

"Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated. Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

"Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible. Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R."

Football fan

In early July, William visited the Lionesses at St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent at their training camp.

© Getty Prince William visiting the Lionesses at St George's Park

"Best of luck to the Lionesses at the Women’s Euros. Take pride in all that’s been achieved and believe in bringing home the win!" he captioned a video of his time meeting the players.

"Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing! Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!" he added, alongside a shot with England’s captain Leah Williamson.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince William in a crowd of football fans

Women's Euro 2025

During the tournament the Lionesses scored an incredible 4-0 victory over the Netherlands following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to France in the group stages.

William was seen in attendance, cheering and clapping the team on, as well as chatting to fellow spectators around him.

They made it out of the group stages and through to the semi-finals, and will now play either Germany or Spain in the final on July 27, 2025.

© Getty Images Prince William hugging George at a football match

King Charles III’s son is a big football fan, and his son Prince George is following in his footsteps. George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are currently on their school summer holidays, but we're sure they were watching the match in anticipation.

George's birthday treat

It was also a special day for George, as the future King turned 12. To celebrate the special day, new footage of the three children together was released. In one sweet moment, George and Charlotte could be seen spinning Louis around in circles as they carried him.

The trio were also seen posing by a fence, with Louis sat on top, while the clip ended with the trio walking hand-in-hand through a field with toothy grins.

A caption on the post read: "12 today!" alongside a party popper emoji.