Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte's cheeky moment with Kate Middleton
Subscribe
Princess Charlotte's cheeky moment with Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte's cheeky moment with Princess Kate

The young royal's gesture had the crowd in fits of laughter

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children always steal the show whenever they join their parents at their public engagements.

And one cheeky gesture from Princess Charlotte once had the crowds in hysterics.

Back in 2019, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed in the King Cup's sailing regatta in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Prince George, then six, and Princess Charlotte, four, watched their parents in action from a nearby boat with their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The young royals were later reunited with Prince William and Kate and little Charlotte was spotted poking her tongue out as they made their way to the trophy presentation. Watch the video above.

Kate with Princess Charlotte and Carole Middleton look through a window at the prize giving after the King's Cup regatta at Cowes on the Isle of Wight© Getty
Charlotte poked her tongue out at Michael as Kate grinned

It was later revealed that Charlotte wasn't making the cheeky gesture to the crowd, but because she had spotted her grandfather, Michael Middleton.

Kate and Charlotte pulling faces at sailing regatta© Getty Images
Kate also pulled a series of funny faces

Kate wanted to show her children a familiar face in the crowd before they took their places in front of the stage for the prize-giving, and so she pointed her father Michael out for Charlotte to see.

The mother-daughter duo then proceeded to pull a series of funny faces at Michael. 

Granny and grandpa Middleton

George, Charlotte and Louis share a close bond with Carole and Michael.

The Middletons were even seen playing a card game with their grandchildren in home video footage as Kate announced the end of her cancer treatment last autumn.

Carole and Michael smile whilst taking care of Prince George© Getty
George with Carole and Michael on a boat during the sailing regatta

Louis even thanked his grandparents for playing games with him in a handwritten note placed on the Kindness Tree at the Princess of Wales's Christmas concert last year.

Carole Middleton playing cards with Prince George and Louis at Anmer Hall© Kensington Palace
Carole and Michael playing a card game with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Waleses reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a short drive from Carole and Michael's Bucklebury mansion.

The children are currently enjoying a break from their studies during the school summer holidays.

Prince George holding his parents' hands© Getty

The HELLO! Royal Club spoke to Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, who exclusively told us the school she backs for Prince George’s number one choice. Find out which schools ranked highest, which different factors the royals may take into consideration and which school Melanie was “very surprised” to see Princess Kate visiting. Simply click on the button below to read the exclusive article.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More