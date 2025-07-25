Princess Charlotte's cheeky moment with Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children always steal the show whenever they join their parents at their public engagements.

And one cheeky gesture from Princess Charlotte once had the crowds in hysterics.

Back in 2019, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed in the King Cup's sailing regatta in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Prince George, then six, and Princess Charlotte, four, watched their parents in action from a nearby boat with their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The young royals were later reunited with Prince William and Kate and little Charlotte was spotted poking her tongue out as they made their way to the trophy presentation. Watch the video above.

© Getty Charlotte poked her tongue out at Michael as Kate grinned

It was later revealed that Charlotte wasn't making the cheeky gesture to the crowd, but because she had spotted her grandfather, Michael Middleton.

© Getty Images Kate also pulled a series of funny faces

Kate wanted to show her children a familiar face in the crowd before they took their places in front of the stage for the prize-giving, and so she pointed her father Michael out for Charlotte to see.

The mother-daughter duo then proceeded to pull a series of funny faces at Michael.

Granny and grandpa Middleton

George, Charlotte and Louis share a close bond with Carole and Michael.

The Middletons were even seen playing a card game with their grandchildren in home video footage as Kate announced the end of her cancer treatment last autumn.

© Getty George with Carole and Michael on a boat during the sailing regatta

Louis even thanked his grandparents for playing games with him in a handwritten note placed on the Kindness Tree at the Princess of Wales's Christmas concert last year.

© Kensington Palace Carole and Michael playing a card game with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Waleses reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a short drive from Carole and Michael's Bucklebury mansion.

The children are currently enjoying a break from their studies during the school summer holidays.