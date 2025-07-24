Royal fans can't get over Princess Charlotte's royal resemblance in new video

Princess Charlotte's brief appearance in a video for her brother Prince George's birthday has sparked a frenzy of sweet comparisons.

Despite the video being posted in honour of George's twelfth birthday, it was Charlotte who stole the show, with royal fans flooding the comments section to compare her to a very special family member.

The footage, released to mark the Prince's birthday, featured George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, playing together in a garden.

While many royal fans left well-wishes for George, others couldn't help but point out Charlotte's striking resemblance to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

© Instagram Royal fans can't help but notice Charlotte bears an uncanny resemblance to another royal family member

"I can't get over how much Princess Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth II," one person wrote.

"Charlotte is looking so much like the Queen," another remarked.

© Getty Images Fans pointed out how much Charlotte resembles her great-grandmother, the late Queen

"I see Princess Charlotte in the late Queen," a third said.

Prince George's birthday celebrations

The Prince's birthday on 22 July was celebrated with a new official royal portrait and a charming video of the three Wales children playing in their garden.

In one sweet moment, George and Charlotte spin Louis around as they carry him together. The trio are also seen posing by a fence, with Louis sitting on top, and walking hand-in-hand through a sunlit field, grinning from ear to ear.

© Josh Shinner A new portrait of Prince George was released for his twelfth birthday

Another clip shows the siblings strolling through the garden holding hands, while Charlotte and George lift a giggling Louis into the air.

Princess Charlotte's uncanny royal resemblance

This isn't the first time Charlotte's resemblance to members of the royal family has been noted.

Fans have also compared the young Princess to her grandmother, Princess Diana, her father, Prince William, and even the late Queen Mother.

© Getty Images Royal watchers have also drawn comparisons between the Princess and her grandmother, Princess Diana

In fact, during a 2020 visit to Bradford, Prince William mistook a childhood photo of himself for one of Charlotte. "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" he asked. An astonished Kate replied, "It looks so much like Charlotte."

William asked again, "Is that me?" Upon confirmation that the photo was indeed of him and not Charlotte, he said, "Oh my goodness, that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before. Very alike in similarity. Well done, you, that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible."