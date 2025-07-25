Princess Anne goes barefoot for new royal outing

The Princess Royal has been pictured barefoot at one of her most recent royal outings.

Anne, 74, slipped out of her heels as a sign of respect, as she visited Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) as she presented the charity with the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

The royal appeared to sport skin-coloured tights along with a white jacket and black floral dress. In Hindu culture, it is tradition to remove one's shoes before entering a temple or someone's home.

The organisation shared photographs from Princess Anne's visit on 17 July on its website and social media pages.

Upon arrival at the WDHA in North Northamptonshire, the Princess Royal was greeted by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, WDHA Chair Mr. Vinod Patel and several local dignitaries.

Anne also experienced a traditional garland ceremony before meeting with volunteers from the charity's various groups.

The organisation was founded in the early 1970s by a group of volunteers, and hosts numerous religious, community engagement events, educational and sports programmes for children, families and local schools.

Special companion

Anne was also joined by a special guest for her outing – her daughter Zara Tindall's best friend, Dolly Maude.

Maternity practitioner Dolly became Anne's lady-in-waiting in 2024, having shared a trusted relationship with the family for years.

© Getty Dolly with the Princess Royal at the Commonwealth Day service in 2024

She was Zara's maid of honour on her wedding day to Mike Tindall in 2011, and even delivered the couple's third child, Lucas, at their Gloucestershire home in 2021.

Dolly shares a love of horses with equestrian Zara, with the pair pictured together as the Tindalls enjoyed a family day out at Cirencester Races in March.

© Getty Dolly Maude is Zara Tindall's best friend

An onlooker told HELLO! at the time: "It was clear to see Dolly is not just Anne's lady in waiting, but is clearly Zara's best friend and a pillar of strength for the family. You could tell by the way they interacted, hugging, kissing and laughing together."

