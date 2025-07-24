Princess Anne shows support for niece Princess Eugenie during outing

The Princess Royal showed her support for an organisation close to her niece Princess Eugenie's heart.

Princess Anne, 74, opened Horatio's Garden Sheffield & East at the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre in the South Yorkshire city on Wednesday.

The accessible garden for patients is based on a design by Harris Bugg Studio, which won best in show at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023.

Princess Eugenie, 35, who had corrective surgery for scoliosis (curvature of the spine) when she was 12, has been the charity's royal patron since 2019.

© Getty Princess Eugenie is patron of Horatio's Garden

Horatio's Garden aims to improve the lives of people affected by spinal injury through creating and nurturing beautiful gardens in NHS spinal injury centres.

It's the eighth garden installed in a spinal injury unit by the charity since it was set up in 2012.

The Princess Royal, who was dressed in a green dress and a cream jacket for the outing, was joined at the opening by actor George Robinson.

The Nottingham-born actor, who starred in Sex Education, is an appeal ambassador for the project.

He was a patient at the spinal injuries unit for almost eight months in 2015, after suffering a severe spinal injury while playing rugby when he was 17, which left him quadriplegic.

Eugenie's recent visit

In May, Eugenie visited Horatio's Garden South West at Salisbury Hospital.

Sharing footage from her outing, Eugenie highlighted the work of the charity, describing her visit to the garden as "special".

"To listen to some of the life changing stories these patients go through and the long road to recovery really highlights just how important having access to nature and healing activities to do in times of trauma. Supporting these charities can help touch the lives of patients in need for care," Eugenie wrote.

Showing her scar

On her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Eugenie wore a gown with a V-shaped back so she could proudly display her scoliosis scar.

© Getty Eugenie displayed her scoliosis scar on her wedding day

Ahead of her nuptials, Eugenie said in an interview with ITV's This Morning: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB