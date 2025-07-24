Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne's double London outings that prove she's the 'hardest working royal'

It's Thursday morning, which means the team at HELLO! HQ are setting up for another day packed full of royal news with our live royal blog!

Today, we can expect Princess Anne to continue to prove why she was hailed the "hardest working royal" with her packed day of engagements. After travelling to Wales and Yorkshire earlier this week, the Princess Royal is doubling down on royal outings in London.

The royal will kick off her day by opening the 66th London International Youth Science Forum at the Royal Geographical Society, before heading across the city to visit the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Duchess Sophie is spending the day in Wiltshire at the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at Tidworth Garrison.

Join us as we keep up to date with all things royal today. Stay tuned!