King Charles brushes off cancer question with 5-word response

The King briefly addressed his cancer journey as one well-wisher asked him about his health during his and the Queen's visit to Newmarket on Tuesday.

After visiting the Jockey Club Rooms in the Suffolk town centre, Charles, 76, and Camilla, 78, went on a walkabout to meet the public.

Lee Harman, 54, from Bury St Edmunds, told the PA news agency: "I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things'."

After telling the King about his own cancer issues, Mr Harman said: "He asked me how I was and I said 'I'm all good', I got the all clear from cancer last year."

Charles is still receiving ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had been diagnosed with the disease in February 2024, just weeks after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic.

In a double blow to the royal family, the Princess of Wales also confirmed her own cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after undergoing major abdominal surgery.

Kate, 43, completed six months of preventative chemotherapy last year and confirmed after a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in January that she is in remission from the disease.

Earlier this month, she opened up about her "rollercoaster" cancer recovery, its life-changing impact, and putting on a "brave face" during a visit to Colchester Hospital.

Minor bump in the road

In March, the King had a short stay in hospital after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment, which meant postponing some of his engagements.

A source at the time described it as a "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction".

Since his brief hospitalisation, the King has travelled to Rome and Vatican City, as well as a whirlwind visit to Ottawa in Canada to attend the opening of Parliament.

Opening up about his cancer journey

In April, the King sent a personal message to fellow cancer patients as he held a reception for cancer charities at Buckingham Palace.

Charles revealed his cancer journey had given him "an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work" of the charities.

He also told how it had reinforced how "the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion".

Following the King and Queen's historic visit to Canada in May, a senior royal aide said His Majesty is dealing "incredibly well" with his cancer journey, adding: "The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it and that's what he does.

"Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him.

"As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible… that's exactly what he is doing."