Princess Charlotte's incredible royal first aged 10 just went unnoticed

Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday may have stolen the show in April but this weekend the young princess quietly achieved another milestone that has flown under the radar.

As the Lionesses lifted the Women’s Euro trophy in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday, Princess Charlotte became the first of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children to sign an official statement using her full name.

It was a small flourish that marked an important moment for the future monarch in training and it went almost completely unnoticed.

Sunday's public message wasn't Charlotte's first. For birthday greetings or Father’s Day messages, she has often signed with a single initial "C."

On Sunday evening, however, she and her father Prince William issued a joint message to the Lionesses that was simply signed "W & Charlotte."

It was the first time that Princess Charlotte has used her full given name in public royal communications.

In the digital age even the smallest change are important.

Charlotte accompanied her father to St Jakob‑Park Stadium in Basel, cheering on the England team alongside Prince William in what was a tense and dramatic final against Spain.

Dressed in a smart navy coat and pale blouse, her hair neatly pressed back with a touch of ribbon, Charlotte looked every inch the proud princess as she watched Spain take an early lead through a 25th‑minute goal from Mariona Caldentey. William offered his daughter a reassuring smile and a small wave, as if to say all was well.

The Lionesses roared back in the 57th minute when Alessia Russo powered home a header from Chloe Kelly’s perfectly placed cross.

The packed stadium erupted, some fans bursting into tears. Through the first half of extra time and into the dreaded penalty shoot‑out there was little sign that Charlotte’s official sign‑off would become a royal first.

But once Chloe Kelly slotted home the deciding penalty, rendering England 5–4 winners at the end of one of the most dramatic finals in European Championship history, the message landed with fresh significance.

Seconds after Kelly’s kick found the net, the royal accounts sprang to life. On Twitter and Instagram the Palace shared the statement: "What a game ! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England."

At the end came two sets of initials printed in crisp typeface: "W & Charlotte." For royal watchers who know that each signatory choice carries meaning, this was a clear moment of progression.

Charlotte has grown accustomed to making rare public appearances at national events. Last June she joined the family for Trooping the Colour and for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, but never before has she contributed directly to an official statement in this way.

Her use of the full name acknowledges her burgeoning role as a working royal, even if she walks softly in William’s shadow. It suggests she is beginning to learn how the monarchy communicates, how words are chosen and how a signature can signal authority and authenticity.

It was another royal first to see Charlotte at a major football fixture. Although her grandmother Queen Camilla and her great grandmother the Queen Mother were known to enjoy horse racing, the world of football has often felt distant from the palace gates.

William, a passionate Newcastle United supporter, brought Charlotte to Wimbledon and football matches during her earliest years but rarely to such high‑stakes events. For Charlotte to witness the drama of the Euros final and then join in the formal congratulations on behalf of her father and herself marks an important step.

Reports from Basel say Charlotte and William arrived in the Swiss city on Saturday evening. They were accompanied by their private secretary and a small security detail. On Sunday they made their way through the turnstiles of St Jakob‑Park to applause from supporters wearing red and white.

Prince William shared a sweet of him and Princess Charlotte watching the Lionesses celebrate their win

Fans strained for a glimpse of the young princess and cheered loudly when she took her seat beside her father in the royal box. It was a proud moment for William and Catherine, who have worked to give their children a childhood that feels as normal as possible while also preparing them for public life.

When Spain took the lead Charlotte pressed her hands to the glass barrier, leaning forward as if to spur the Lionesses on. William placed a gentle hand on her shoulder. They shared a quiet conversation punctuated by a few nods. When Russo’s header flew into the net, Charlotte jumped to her feet and clapped, her hat falling off in an instant of unrestrained joy.

Back in London King Charles issued his own statement on behalf of the Royal Family, congratulating the Lionesses on securing their second European title. His words were signed "Charles R."