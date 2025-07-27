Prince William and Princess Charlotte cheer on England's Lionesses in Women's Euros Final – live

Prince William and Princess Charlotte cheer on the Lionesses as they take on Spain in the Women's Euros final in Basel, Switzerland.

The final football match follows the Lionesses' dramatic win against Italy 2-1 in extra time earlier this week, and will see the England squad attempt to take the title again after their triumphant win in 2022.

Check out all the best photos and royal reactions from the England v. Spain Euro 2025 final, live as it happens…

© UEFA via Getty Images Onlookers at St. Jakob-Park included the Spanish royals Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, Princess William and Princess Charlotte, and British Prime Minister Keri Starmer.

© Getty Images Disappointment came for England as they conceded a goal to Spain.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess smiled as she looked on, wearing a frilly, navy, polka-dot dress.



© PA Images via Getty Images William and Charlotte looked on in concern from the stands, their faces mirroring the tension as they watched the Lionesses fight to keep possession.



© NurPhoto via Getty Images The Spanish and British royals enjoyed a moment of friendly rivalry as they talked animatedly.



© Alamy Stock Photo Father and daughter were deep in discussion during the match – with Prince William whispering to Charlotte as she beamed.



© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor of Spain joined UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Prince William as they clapped the players.



© Alamy Stock Photo Prince William was spotted talking to a tense-looking Princess Charlotte as the game began.



Taking to Instagram, the father-daughter duo shared a snap from behind the stands in Basel ahead of the match. The caption read: "Let’s go, Lionesses!"

© WireImage

The Prince of Wales, 43, and his daughter, 10, are joined by other royals, including Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who will show their support for La Roja as the two teams go head-to-head in Basel.

Spain's Women's National Football Team announced on the news on X: "H.R.H. the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Doña Sofía will accompany the @sefutbolfem in the final of the #WEURO2025."

They added: "Representing the @CasaReal, they will attend the St. Jakob-Park in Basel to experience the match between England and Spain. #PlayFightAndWin."

This marks a special royal reunion in Switzerland, with William and Charlotte also enjoying some quality father-daughter time together – echoing their much-loved video message from the Lionesses' last major final in 2022.

Prince Willian wished the 23-player squad good luck ahead of the match.

Taking to Instagram, Prince William said: "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow. The nation is so proud of you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on!"

William, who is the President of The FA and an avid Aston Villa supporter, travelled to Germany for the men's Euro 2024 final with Prince George last year. The royal father and son were seated in the same box as King Felipe of Spain and Infanta Sofia.

© Getty Images

This is the latest sporting appearance from Prince William since his attendance at the Lionesses' earlier match against the Netherlands in Zurich.

It's also been a big sporting month for Princess Charlotte, who was also seen attending the Wimbledon men's final earlier in the month.

Royal friends

Prince William and King Felipe of Spain are both descendants of Queen Victoria, meaning they're distant cousins.

The two royals share not only a distant relative, but also a mutual love for sport, and they've developed a respected friendship over the years.

© Getty Images

Alongside the men's Euros finals in 2024, the two royals also appeared together alongside the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis at the men's Wimbledon final earlier this month.