Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' 'adventurous' summer of sport

It's no secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales are big sports fanatics, but as the years have passed it's become clear that they have passed down their love of sport to their children.

Both Kate and William on numerous occasions have brought their kids to sporting events. Whether it's Prince George, 11, accompanying his dad to high-stakes football games such as when Aston Villa or the England team are playing, or Princess Charlotte recently joining her mum in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, it's clear the Wales children love nothing more than getting involved with the action.

And with the 2024 Olympics in Paris kicking off this weekend, not to mention the start of the children's school holidays, there's no doubt that the Wales family will be more than inspired to get out and take part in some physical activities themselves!

© Getty Princess Charlotte joined her mum at Wimbledon this year

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' summer of sport revealed

The Wales kids have already had a busy summer full to the brim with exciting events. Charlotte joined her mum Kate at the tennis, and George headed to Berlin with William to cheer on England at the Euros.

It wasn't just George enjoying the football, however, as little Louis got involved as he sat alongside his sister Charlotte for a photo shared after the result.

Where will George, Charlotte and Louis spend the summer holidays?

Although it's not been confirmed, it's certainly likely that the Wales family will head to Balmoral for the summer holidays in line with their family's tradition.

If so, the three children will be afforded plenty of outdoor space to partake in sports and fun activities.

© Instagram Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

In their youth, Prince William and Prince Harry spent many happy summers exploring Balmoral with their father Charles.

The sprawling estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers and lochs, making it ideal for rowing too - a sport beloved by Princess Kate.

© Getty Balmoral will offer the children plenty of space to play this summer

Why George, Charlotte and Louis' physical activities are so important

Child psychologist, Professor Helen Dodd, spoke to HELLO! about the importance of children getting out and getting active.

Her research also suggests that after watching sports, children are far more likely to want to get out and engage in sports themselves.

"One in nine children are noticeably more inclined to want to be outside following watching sports," she told HELLO!.

© Getty George and William at the Euros final

"This suggests that watching sports can be motivating for children and make them want to do more sports, or just be outside and physically active more often. It is vitally important that children are able to access spaces for sport and play, otherwise, this motivation will wane."

Helen's research also focused on the importance of adventurous outdoor play and the positive effects this can have on their overall well-being and mental health.

"Based on my experience and understanding of children’s mental health, I believe that children need space and opportunity to have adventures and engage in what might be called risky play," she explained.

"When children have the opportunity to play in this way they can experience and learn about uncertainty, fear-related sensations (heart-racing, butterflies in their tummies), and how to handle and manage their emotions."

Helen continued: "It is key that children have plenty of opportunity for a range of play experiences, that they have time to play with other children, time to be physically active, time to connect with nature and time to be creative."