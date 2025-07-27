Princess Charlotte begged Prince William to share sweet 6-word message

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans when she asked her father, Prince William, to pass on a sweet message to the England women's football team.

During William's solo visit to St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent in June 2022, Charlotte quickly became the talk of the day, despite not attending herself.

The Prince of Wales, 43, was presented with football kits for his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charlotte's sweet 6-word message

© Getty Princess Charlotte at the Wimbledon Final

After receiving the thoughtful gifts and posing for pictures with the England squad, William proudly shared his daughter’s heartfelt six-word message with the players.

William revealed: "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal... a budding star for the future!"

Clearly amused, William stressed it was Charlotte herself who had insisted he pass on this special message to her football heroes.

He added with a smile: "She said, 'Please can you tell them that', and I said 'Okay I'll tell them'."

Charlotte takes after her sporty mum

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Royal commentator Jennie Bond previously opened up about Charlotte's energetic nature, revealing she takes after her mum, Princess Kate.

Jennie told OK! magazine: "She's not an overly girlie girl."

"She’s quite full-on – she'll give her brother George a run for his money on the football pitch, and she's quite sporty in general, like her mother."

Charlotte, now eight, has often shown her passion for various sports, from football and rugby to gymnastics.

Kate reveals Charlotte's love for gymnastics and rugby

© Getty Images Kate has previously enjoyed Wimbledon with her daughter, Charlotte

During previous royal engagements, Kate herself has frequently spoken about her daughter’s enthusiasm for sport.

In 2022, she mentioned that Charlotte is especially fond of gymnastics, spending much of her time "upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels."

Kate, 43, also revealed her daughter's love for rugby after becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union in early 2022.

During a training session with England players at Twickenham Stadium, Kate told team members Charlotte was enjoying playing rugby at home.

Charlotte's passion for dance

© Getty Princess Charlotte showed off her sporting skills

Beyond football and rugby, Charlotte has also developed a passion for dance, according to her proud mother.

During an outing to Lancaster in 2023, Kate reportedly said: "She loves ballet and tap."

Charlotte’s enthusiasm for dance highlights the young royal's diverse interests, which include both sporting and artistic pursuits.

Charlotte follows family’s sporty tradition

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Charlotte ahead of Trooping the Colour

Charlotte's love for sport comes as no surprise, given the royal family's well-known enthusiasm for outdoor activities.

Her father, William, is president of the Football Association and frequently attends matches to support national teams, including the Lionesses.

Kate is equally athletic, known to excel at tennis and rowing, among other sports, and regularly participates in physical activities at royal events.

Charlotte and George share sibling rivalry

© Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte share a siblings rivalry

Princess Charlotte's sporting talent even extends to friendly sibling rivalry with her older brother, Prince George, 10.

Kate once revealed Charlotte regularly competes with George, challenging him during family football matches in the garden at their home.

Charlotte’s message to the Lionesses clearly shows her passion for football, and perhaps one day, royal watchers may see her represent her school or country in the sport.

Royal fans eagerly await more glimpses of Charlotte’s growing talents in the future.