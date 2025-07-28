Princess Anne's joint appearance with husband before low-key birthday trip

The Princess Royal was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, for a thrilling outing on Saturday.

The royal couple visited the Royal Ocean Racing Club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight to mark the club's 100th anniversary.

Both Anne and Sir Tim are sailing enthusiasts and during their joint engagement, they watched the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race from the Royal Yacht Squad.

In pictures shared by local media, the Princess sported a cream blazer with navy piping and dark blue trousers, while Sir Tim looked smart in a blue jacket, light coloured trousers, a white shirt and a yellow patterned tie.

The couple, who have been married for 33 years, were also treated to a flypast from the Red Arrows.

Anne on a sailing boat in the 1970s

Anne has followed in her late father Prince Philip's footsteps and has long held a passion for sailing, revealing during a visit to the Isle of Wight in 2021 that she'd started learning the ropes on a Bloodhound (a yacht).

In an interview for the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) magazine, she said of her love of the sport: "For me it's important to have time away and sailing really is time away. It gives you a complete change from anything you're doing and from my perspective, having a boat on the west coast of Scotland gives me two things – time away and in an attractive area."

Milestone birthday plans

While Anne rarely takes a break from her royal duties, carrying out hundreds of engagements a year, she reportedly has low-key plans to mark her 75th birthday next month.

The King's sister, who will celebrate her milestone on 15 August, has reportedly planned a private trip away with her husband.

Anne and Sir Tim at America's Cup Match in 2017

"Anne will spend her birthday doing what she does every August, sailing with her husband around western Scotland for about ten days with no staff on board, before joining the King at Balmoral," The Times reported.

"Being at sea with Laurence, say friends, is her 'happy place', and a testament to the strength of their marriage."

Timothy and Anne walked down the aisle in 1992

The pair are known to enjoy cruising around in a Rustler 44 Ballochbuie in Scotland.

A source close to the Princess also told the newspaper: "It speaks to their relationship. They go every May and August and have done it for years. How many couples could go out to sea that often, just the two of them, and still be speaking to each other? She loves it."

