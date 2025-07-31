Meghan Markle makes a big announcement ahead of birthday week

The Duchess of Sussex has been absent from social media since her Fourth of July celebrations.

But Meghan, 43, has just huge announcement and it coincides with a personal date.

The mother-of-two will mark her 44th birthday on 4 August, and her As Ever brand team have revealed that products will launch imminently, including new wines.

A newsletter sent out to subscribers on Wednesday read: "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer – enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new.

"On that note, many of you were able to try our debut 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, and we were over the moon to hear your feedback: '10 out of 10,' 'perfect,' 'elevated flavor,' 'stunning and delicious.' We also won blind taste tests as 'the best rosé' and were coined 'The IT drink for summer.' Wow, we thought. And thank you, we say.

© As Ever The 2024 Napa Valley rose wine will launch on Meghan's birthday week

"This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast. Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

"It marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavor. You'll want to clink glasses with friends as the sun sets, toasting to a summer of joy. Barefoot or in sandals, dressed up or dressed down, this rosé may become your favorite accessory for alfresco lunches and dinners at dusk. Cheers, The As ever Team."

Meghan's first wine launch

On 1 July, Meghan launched her brand's first alcoholic beverage, a 2023 Napa Valley rosé, which is described as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish".

The wine, priced at more than £65 for a minimum three-bottle order, was only available for US customers to buy.

© @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle's As Ever 2023 Napa Valley rose wine

According to reports, the Duchess has also planned to release a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine for the near future, as well as other variations.

Among the new items on sale were a £20 "Limited edition orange blossom honey" and a £10 apricot spread in "keepsake packaging".

Products from her online store, including the raspberry spread and edible flower sprinkles, sold out for a second time in a row.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan's As Ever products featured on her Netflix show

Andrea Caamano, who is HELLO!'s Digital Content Director and co-hosts A Right Royal Podcast, has tried two products from Meghan's range.

She says: "I've had the pleasure of trying two of Meghan's products, and it's clear how much work and love has gone into them. I bought the jam from the first drop before it sold out, and I was delighted with the packaging and how luxe it looked.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan serving up her crepe pancakes and raspberry spread

"After the second drop, I was lucky to try the sprinkles, and I have to admit - it does exactly what it promises: elevates the ordinary. I'd definitely bring out both products if I were hosting.

"I'm really keen to try the wine next. I haven't had the chance yet, as shipping to the UK is tricky since they don't ship to Europe yet - but honestly, I think I could give the best verdict, because I love my wine!”

Meghan's Fourth of July celebrations

Just days after her product launch, the Duchess shared a glimpse into her Independence Day celebrations with her family.

Meghan opened up about a personal Fourth of July tradition that began when she first began dating Prince Harry in 2016.

© Netflix The couple had their first two dates at Soho House

In an Instagram post, Meghan said the couple began marking Independence Day in the US with sweet treats after Harry brought themed cupcakes to celebrate their second date.

The pair now include their young children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, in the tradition.

© Instagram Meghan shared sweet cupcakes she made with the kids

Posting a picture of seven cupcakes on social media, Meghan wrote: "Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate.

"Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition.

"Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes."

