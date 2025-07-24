Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'still box office' despite Netflix deal ending

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be renewing their multi-year contract with Netflix this autumn, but one expert believes this could open new doors for Prince Harry and Meghan.

As reported by Page Six, the couple could be set to sign a first-look deal with the streaming platform once their exclusive five-year deal ends in September.

Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede tells HELLO!: "The end of the current Netflix contract between Meghan and Harry means that they are now open to offers from other streamers they haven't worked with, like Amazon Prime, so potentially they may want to court those other streamers."

Nick believes that Harry and Meghan maintaining their relationship with Netflix will still be beneficial to both parties.

"The first look deal is something that many channels offer the biggest stars and I’m sure Netflix won't want to lose their relationship with the pair as they have brought viewers, subscribers and column inches to the platform, and although some of their shows have failed to ignite the interest they originally had, they are still box office when it comes to publicity," he says.

"I'm sure, like anyone, they would like the security of knowing what income they are going to make from their deals, but with Netflix making more shows that appeal to their audience, another big investment from them will not be on the cards anymore."

Which shows did Harry and Meghan produce for Netflix?

Harry and Meghan's debut docuseries broke records for the streaming giant when it was released in 2022, but further shows from the couple have yet to match its success.

The Sussexes were billed as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

The first series of the Duchess' lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, received mixed reviews, but a second season is poised to drop on Netflix this autumn.

Meghan's products from her As Ever line also featured across the eight-episode series, including her edible flower sprinkles, her shortbread cookies and her fruit preserves.

The deal with Netflix, which the Sussexes signed in 2020, is said to have been worth around $100 million.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six: "There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess."

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.