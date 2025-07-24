Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'still box office' despite Netflix deal ending
Subscribe
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'still box office' despite Netflix deal ending
Harry and Meghan smiling and waving in Sussex© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'still box office' despite Netflix deal ending

One expert thinks this could open up other avenues for the Sussexes

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be renewing their multi-year contract with Netflix this autumn, but one expert believes this could open new doors for Prince Harry and Meghan.

As reported by Page Six, the couple could be set to sign a first-look deal with the streaming platform once their exclusive five-year deal ends in September.

Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede tells HELLO!: "The end of the current Netflix contract between Meghan and Harry means that they are now open to offers from other streamers they haven't worked with, like Amazon Prime, so potentially they may want to court those other streamers."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Time100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Midtown``© GC Images
Harry and Meghan, pictured in New York in April, could seek offers with other streamers

Nick believes that Harry and Meghan maintaining their relationship with Netflix will still be beneficial to both parties.

 "The first look deal is something that many channels offer the biggest stars and I’m sure Netflix won't want to lose their relationship with the pair as they have brought viewers, subscribers and column inches to the platform, and although some of their shows have failed to ignite the interest they originally had, they are still box office when it comes to publicity," he says. 

Meghan Markle cuddling Prince Harry on their first date© Netflix
Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries saw them document their lives from their first date to leaving the royal family

"I'm sure, like anyone, they would like the security of knowing what income they are going to make from their deals, but with Netflix making more shows that appeal to their audience, another big investment from them will not be on the cards anymore."

Which shows did Harry and Meghan produce for Netflix?

Harry and Meghan's debut docuseries broke records for the streaming giant when it was released in 2022, but further shows from the couple have yet to match its success.

The Sussexes were billed as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and jeans© Netflix
Meghan shared her tips for cooking, hosting and party planning in the show

The first series of the Duchess' lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, received mixed reviews, but a second season is poised to drop on Netflix this autumn.

Meghan's products from her As Ever line also featured across the eight-episode series, including her edible flower sprinkles, her shortbread cookies and her fruit preserves.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 108 of With Love, Meghan cutting fruit inside a kitchen© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX
Meghan, making her shortbread flower sprinkle cookies, has been juggling many projects in recent months

The deal with Netflix, which the Sussexes signed in 2020, is said to have been worth around $100 million.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six: "There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: With Love, Meghan trailer

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More