Duchess Sophie 'relieved' as strict royal rule finally changes after new title

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is reportedly "relieved" after a strict royal rule changed following her promotion earlier this year. According to friends of the Duchess, Sophie, 60, no longer needs to curtsey to Meghan Markle.

This change comes after Sophie was made Duchess of Edinburgh earlier this year to mark her husband Prince Edward’s 61st birthday. Before her new title, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was higher in the royal pecking order.

Sophie’s rise within the Royal Family

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh takes a walk in a wildflower meadow at Highfield Farm on an official visit to Bedford

Sophie has come a long way from her early years growing up in a quiet village in Kent. After completing a secretarial course, Sophie moved to London to work for Capital Radio, where she first met Edward in 1987.

The pair didn’t start dating immediately, as Edward was initially seeing one of Sophie’s friends. It was several years later that their relationship blossomed, eventually leading to their wedding in 1999.

Sophie has since become one of the most hardworking members of the Royal Family. She is patron of more than 70 charities and organisations and undertakes over 200 engagements each year.

A poignant moment for Sophie

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre

The move from Countess of Wessex to Duchess of Edinburgh was a particularly significant moment for Sophie. She described the promotion as feeling like "quite a big moment" due to its connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Edinburgh title carries historical weight, previously held by women including Queen Elizabeth and Queen Camilla. Sophie has since proudly stepped into the role, supporting her husband Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh, in his royal duties.

No longer curtseying to Meghan Markle

© Getty Duchess Sophie no longer needs to curtsey to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The most talked-about change since Sophie’s new title relates to royal protocol. According to friends of the Duchess, Sophie was privately relieved she no longer had to curtsey to Meghan.

Before the title change, Meghan, 43, occupied a higher rank due to her marriage to Prince Harry. This meant that Sophie was required by protocol to curtsey to the Duchess of Sussex at royal gatherings.

A friend of Sophie revealed to reporters: "Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsey to someone in the family who has not only left royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support."

Supporting the monarchy quietly and effectively

© WireImage Duchess Sophie at Wimbledon

Often referred to as King Charles’ "secret weapon," Sophie has remained loyal and committed to supporting the monarchy. She frequently represents the King and Queen Camilla at public engagements across the UK and overseas.

Duchess Sophie: 5 top facts © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock 1. PR girl Sophie built a successful career before marrying Prince Edward. She worked for Capitol Radio and later launched her own public relations agency, RJH Public Relations, which she ran with her business partner for five years. 2. Dog lover Sophie is a well-known dog lover and is the patron of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. In January 2025, she visited the organisation's training centre and had adorable puppy cuddles with a nine-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy. 3. Bahamas proposal Prince Edward proposed to Sophie after five years of dating during a holiday to the Bahamas in 1998. He presented her with a two-carat oval diamond, flanked with two-heart shaped gemstones. 4. Stepping up As the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie is a full-time working member of the royal family. She has augmented her duties since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and Prince Andrew relinquished his official roles. Alongside this, she balances being a devoted mum to her two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17. 5. Princess wedding Her 1999 wedding to Prince Edward was low-key but still attracted 200 million TV viewers. Her silk dress was adorned with 325,000 crystals and pearls, and her Anthemion tiara was selected from the late Queen’s private jewellery collection.

The Duchess has previously spoken about her commitment to her royal duties, emphasising the importance of quiet and steady service. Her work ethic has earned her admiration within the royal household, from both family members and palace staff alike.

Meghan and Harry’s exit from royal duties

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry and Meghan's deal with Netflix will end in autumn

Meghan and Harry famously stepped back from royal duties in 2020, relocating first to Canada and then to California. Since then, the couple has been openly critical of the royal institution in various interviews, podcasts, and documentaries.

Their public commentary on the royal family has caused discomfort among working royals, including Sophie. Despite this, Sophie has maintained a dignified silence and continued to focus on her own responsibilities.

Duchess Sophie’s popularity grows

© Getty Duchess Sophie to embark on significant royal tour for King Charles

Sophie’s popularity among royal fans has steadily grown in recent years. Known for her warmth and ability to connect with people, she is regarded as one of the royal family’s most approachable members.

Her new title has only increased her profile, and royal watchers have praised her steady approach to public service. With fewer restrictions now placed upon her, Sophie is likely to continue thriving in her royal role.

As she settles into life as the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie can now put one longstanding royal protocol behind her, much to her relief.