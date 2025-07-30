Meghan Markle's former friend Jessica Mulroney splits from husband - report

The Duchess of Sussex's former best friend, Jessica Mulroney, has reportedly split from her husband after almost 17 years of marriage.

Sources have told Page Six that the Canadian stylist, 45, is no longer wearing her wedding ring and broke the news to friends when she attended a wedding solo in Toronto last month.

Another insider told the US outlet that Jessica and her husband, Ben Mulroney, had reportedly separated "some time ago".

Jessica shares three children with Ben – who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister, the late Brian Mulroney and his widow, Mila.

© Getty Ben and Jessica reportedly separated some time ago

The couple have twin sons, Brian and John, 14, and daughter Ivy, 12, were part of the bridal party at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor in May 2018 – where Jessica also acted as the bride's maid of honour.

HELLO! has reached out to Jessica Mulroney's representatives for comment.

Fallout with Meghan

Former actress Meghan first met stylist Jessica on the set of Suits, and the pair formed a close friendship, even going on girls' holidays together.

© Getty Images Meghan and Jessica used to be close friends

But in 2020, the pair reportedly fell out amid a racism scandal when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community.

And when Jessica apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", the Duchess reportedly put an end to their friendship.

The stylist has not featured on Meghan's new Instagram account since the Duchess returned to the social media platform at the start of 2025 and she did not appear in the Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

© Getty Images Jessica with daughter Ivy (right) at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Close friends Abigail Spencer, Kelly McKee Zajfen, Delfina Figueras and Daniel Martin all notably made appearances on the show.

Jessica is thought to have briefly featured in the Sussexes' Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, released in 2022.

Moments before Harry proposed in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, Meghan was seen video calling a friend.

She was heard saying: "Oh my God Jess, it's happening. He told me not to peek."

