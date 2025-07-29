Why Prince Harry could miss out on major role

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first child – a daughter, Cosima Florence Grosvenor - born on Sunday.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a close friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Only Prince William was in attendance at Hugh and Olivia's wedding last year, acting as an usher at the nuptials at Chester Cathedral.

While the Duke is godfather to Prince George and reportedly to Prince Archie, William's attendance at the wedding could mean that he is tipped to become one of Cosima's godparents.

Harry mutually agreed with the groom that he would not fly over from California for the ceremony last June amid his long-running rift with his brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster were also spotted in the stands with William and George at Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final match against PSG at Villa Park stadium back in April.

King Charles is Hugh's godfather, while Hugh's mother Natalia is one of William's godparents.

Given Harry resides with wife, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito in the US, proximity to the Grosvenors could also play another factor.

Neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Sussex have released a public statement in relation to the baby's birth, but they're likely to have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Westminster privately.

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Inside the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's wedding

Hugh and Olivia tied the knot in one of the biggest society weddings of the year in 2024.

The bride looked beautiful in a dress and a veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne and the Fabergé Myrtle Wreath Tiara from the Grosvenor family's private collection.

As well as Prince William, Princess Eugenie was also in attendance at the ceremony.

The newlyweds greeted the crowds outside Chester Cathedral after the service, before heading to a private reception at the Grosvenor family's nearby ancestral seat, Eaton Hall.

HELLO!'s reporter Isabelle Casey spent 72 hours in Chester covering the nuptials.

Recalling some of her favourite moments from the day, she said: "Despite being an usher, the Prince of Wales was exceptionally low-key, no doubt wanting to avoid overshadowing his close friend’s day, but the crowds forced his hand with their passionate cheers when they saw him arrive.

"Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie stunned in green along with her friends. Like her royal cousin, she too flew under the radar apart from a quick smile and wave to the locals who were more than delighted to see her."

She added: "A source told us that Eugenie's 'down to earth' appearance wasn’t just for the cameras as over at her hotel she enjoyed a beer straight from the bottle and a pint of Guinness, whilst claiming to be her friends’ 'fifth wheel' without her husband, Jack Brooksbank."

