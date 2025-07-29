Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince Harry could miss out on major role
Why Prince Harry could miss out on major role
Duke of Sussex leaves St Paul's Cathedral© Getty

Why Prince Harry could miss out on major role

The Duke of Sussex is friends with new father, the Duke of Westminster

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first child – a daughter, Cosima Florence Grosvenor - born on Sunday.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a close friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Only Prince William was in attendance at Hugh and Olivia's wedding last year, acting as an usher at the nuptials at Chester Cathedral.

While the Duke is godfather to Prince George and reportedly to Prince Archie, William's attendance at the wedding could mean that he is tipped to become one of Cosima's godparents.

Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles after the wedding ceremony of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, © Getty Images
William acted as an usher at Hugh and Olivia's wedding

Harry mutually agreed with the groom that he would not fly over from California for the ceremony last June amid his long-running rift with his brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster were also spotted in the stands with William and George at Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final match against PSG at Villa Park stadium back in April.

Prince William celebrates John McGinn's goal© Getty Images
William and George with the Duke and Duchess of Westminster at an Aston Villa match in April

King Charles is Hugh's godfather, while Hugh's mother Natalia is one of William's godparents.

Given Harry resides with wife, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito in the US, proximity to the Grosvenors could also play another factor.

Neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Sussex have released a public statement in relation to the baby's birth, but they're likely to have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Westminster privately.

Inside the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's wedding

Hugh and Olivia tied the knot in one of the biggest society weddings of the year in 2024.

The bride looked beautiful in a dress and a veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne and the Fabergé Myrtle Wreath Tiara from the Grosvenor family's private collection.

Duke and Duchess of Westminster waving in their wedding outfits© Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in June 2024

As well as Prince William, Princess Eugenie was also in attendance at the ceremony.

The newlyweds greeted the crowds outside Chester Cathedral after the service, before heading to a private reception at the Grosvenor family's nearby ancestral seat, Eaton Hall.

Duke and Duchess of Westminster smiling at each other after wedding© Getty Images
The couple have just welcomed their first child just over a year after their wedding

HELLO!'s reporter Isabelle Casey spent 72 hours in Chester covering the nuptials.

Recalling some of her favourite moments from the day, she said: "Despite being an usher, the Prince of Wales was exceptionally low-key, no doubt wanting to avoid overshadowing his close friend’s day, but the crowds forced his hand with their passionate cheers when they saw him arrive. 

Princess Eugenie was all smiles as the left Chester Cathedral© Getty
Princess Eugenie also attended the wedding

"Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie stunned in green along with her friends. Like her royal cousin, she too flew under the radar apart from a quick smile and wave to the locals who were more than delighted to see her."

She added: "A source told us that Eugenie's 'down to earth' appearance wasn’t just for the cameras as over at her hotel she enjoyed a beer straight from the bottle and a pint of Guinness, whilst claiming to be her friends’ 'fifth wheel' without her husband, Jack Brooksbank."

