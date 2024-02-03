Sarah Ferguson reveals 'special gift' from grandchildren following cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren and on Saturday, the Duchess of York said the trio were a "special gift" as she was able to share her children's books with them.

As the royal marked Children's Author Week she spoke about how she was able to "create magic" with her own children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, during their childhood and that this had been passed down to her grandchildren: August, Sienna and Ernest.

In an emotional caption, the 64-year-old penned: "#ChildrensAuthorWeek! I feel very lucky to be able to call myself a children's book author as a mother and now as a grandmother! Creating magic with my girls when they were young is what brought many of my children's book characters to life.

"Being able to now share that with my grandchildren and with children around the world has been an unbelievably special gift. Every time I pick up one of my children's books, I can feel all of that precious time spent together."

Sarah's post is all the more poignant as the royal waits for results from a "malignant melanoma" that was cancerous. The Duchess is currently waiting to hear whether the illness has spread and is said to be in "good spirits".

Malignant melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer. According to the NHS website, "Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body. The main cause of melanoma is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds."

Sarah has been overwhelmed by the public response to her illness, especially as many began checking themselves for signs of melanoma. A source close to the Duchess said: "Her intention in making this news public was to get the message out about the importance of being vigilant about checking the size, shape, colour and texture of moles. She's delighted to hear that her experience is having some positive effect."

A friend of Sarah, meanwhile, told HELLO!: "She's really keen to get the public health message out there. She was very struck by the reaction she got when she talked about her breast cancer diagnosis in the summer. She has a platform and she will use it. If something positive can come from that, she's all for it."

The mother-of-two can count on support from her two daughters, with Sarah exclusively telling HELLO!: "They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may."

