King Charles's unexpected gesture to Sarah Ferguson at Royal Ascot caught on camera

King Charles was seen greeting Sarah Ferguson with a kiss on the hand in a rare public moment of affection at Royal Ascot. The sweet exchange took place on day four of the racing event.

The monarch, 76, smiled as he approached Sarah, 65, at the racecourse. He was also seen chatting to her daughter, Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of York and Eugenie were among the royals in attendance on Friday. Both had also appeared earlier in the week.

Charles was seen speaking with several members of the family during the day. He was relaxed and cheerful despite a mixed run of racing results.

The royals come out in full force for day four

Zara Tindall, 44, was also present at Ascot on Friday. She was spotted embracing Eugenie before the carriage procession.

The Queen, 77, has also joined her husband at the races this week. She is known for her love of horse racing and is a regular at Ascot.

The King’s racing luck has been mixed

The King's horses have had varied results across the week. On day one, Reaching High underperformed in one of the final races of the day.

The three-year-old filly, ridden by Ryan Moore, had been tipped to place well. But she faded in the final stages and finished out of contention.

Rainbows Edge, another of the King’s horses, was backed as a 7-2 favourite in the Kensington Palace Stakes. The horse won the same race last year.

Charles and Camilla have entered several horses across the week. Both remain enthusiastic supporters of British flat racing.

Sarah Ferguson continues public royal appearances

Sarah has made several high-profile appearances with the royal family this year. She joined senior royals at Royal Ascot and has also attended events like the Easter service at Windsor.

Her appearance at day four of the races came after she was pictured watching from the royal enclosure earlier in the week. She has also spoken publicly in recent months about her recovery from breast cancer.

In recent years, Sarah has become a more visible figure at royal events. Though not a working royal, she continues to attend major family gatherings.

Princess Kate remains out of sight

Princess Kate, 43, was not present at this year’s Royal Ascot. She had originally been listed in the carriage procession earlier this week but pulled out before the event began.

Kensington Palace later confirmed that she would not attend. Sources said Kate is continuing to adjust to her royal duties after undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate made a surprise return to public life last weekend at Trooping the Colour. She also appeared at Garter Day earlier this week.

The Princess is expected to take on a limited number of engagements this summer. Her schedule will depend on how she feels day to day.

The royal family enjoy the summer season

Royal Ascot remains one of the highlights of the royal calendar. The event, which ends on Saturday, has seen a strong turnout from the family across all five days.

The King and Queen have attended each day so far. Other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston have also been present.



This year’s event has included warm weather, strong crowds and several standout fashion moments. The royals have largely kept to tradition, arriving in carriages and appearing on the balcony to greet racegoers.

While the King's luck on the track has been mixed, his warm interactions with family members have made headlines. The moment with Sarah on Friday offered a rare glimpse of a close relationship that continues to endure.

