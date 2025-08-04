Palace releases special update on Queen's favourite horse

Queen Elizabeth's favourite Windsor Grey has officially gone into retirement.

Tyrone, who ferried kings and queens to and from their most important engagements, including King Charles' 2023 coronation, is now enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

The announcement was made on the royal family's official Instagram page, where a number of pictures of the stead were posted.

"After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement," the post's caption read.

Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in major events including state visits, weddings, Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee and Royal Ascot.

© WireImage Tyrone helped pull the King's carriage during the 2023 coronation

According to the Sunday Times, the 19-year-old horse will now spend his retirement at the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire where there's a sanctuary for retired horses in the Chiltern Hills.

Here, he'll be reunited with his father Storm, 26, and his sister Meg, 20, who are also both former royal carriage horse.

Queen Elizabeth's love of horses

Queen Elizabeth was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing.

"Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races," broadcaster, Clare Balding, said.

© Getty Images The Queen was known to have a life-long love for horses

Moreover, HELLO!'s Online Correspondent Danielle Stacey says of the Queen's deep love for horses:

"The late Queen had a lifelong passion for horses, stemming from her childhood, and she even continued through the summer before her death in September 2022. Her fell pony, Emma, even poignantly stood on the grounds as the late Queen's coffin made its way up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle at her state funeral.

"Elizabeth II was said to have a deep affection for Windsor Greys, who have long played a role in ceremonial events alongside the royal family since Queen Victoria's era."

© Getty Images The Queen was given her first horse when she was four

The Queen was given her first pony, a Shetland mare, by her grandfather King George V when she turned four, and went on to establish herself as a veritable racehorse breeder.

Numbering around 180, the Queen's horses and ponies are kept at various royal residences and stables, with many sharing a base at Balmoral and Sandringham.

Many of her thoroughbreds went on to win impressive titles, and in 2013 she even made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate.