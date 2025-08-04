Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Palace releases special update on Queen's favourite horse
Queen Elizabeth II attracts the attention of Ed, a two month old Irish Draught colt foal, shown by Katherine Montgomery from Augher, County Tyrone at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Show, Balmoral on the final day of the Queen's Golden Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's beloved Windsor Grey is making a special move

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth's favourite Windsor Grey has officially gone into retirement. 

Tyrone, who ferried kings and queens to and from their most important engagements, including King Charles' 2023 coronation, is now enjoying a well-deserved retirement. 

The announcement was made on the royal family's official Instagram page, where a number of pictures of the stead were posted.

"After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement," the post's caption read. 

Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in major events including state visits, weddings, Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee and Royal Ascot.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: King Charles lll and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee Coach to attend their coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)© WireImage
Tyrone helped pull the King's carriage during the 2023 coronation

 According to the Sunday Times, the 19-year-old horse will now spend his retirement at the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire where there's a sanctuary for retired horses in the Chiltern Hills. 

Here, he'll be reunited with his father Storm, 26, and his sister Meg, 20, who are also both former royal carriage horse. 

Queen Elizabeth's love of horses 

Queen Elizabeth was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing. 

"Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races," broadcaster, Clare Balding, said. 

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 1968. (Photo by Tim Graham/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The Queen was known to have a life-long love for horses

Moreover, HELLO!'s Online Correspondent Danielle Stacey says of the Queen's deep love for horses: 

"The late Queen had a lifelong passion for horses, stemming from her childhood, and she even continued through the summer before her death in September 2022. Her fell pony, Emma, even poignantly stood on the grounds as the late Queen's coffin made its way up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle at her state funeral. 

"Elizabeth II was said to have a deep affection for Windsor Greys, who have long played a role in ceremonial events alongside the royal family since Queen Victoria's era." 

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Queen Elizabeth II attends Windsor Horse Show on May 12, 2011 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The Queen was given her first horse when she was four

The Queen was given her first pony, a Shetland mare, by her grandfather King George V when she turned four, and went on to establish herself as a veritable racehorse breeder. 

Numbering around 180, the Queen's horses and ponies are kept at various royal residences and stables, with many sharing a base at Balmoral and Sandringham. 

Many of her thoroughbreds went on to win impressive titles, and in 2013 she even made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate.

