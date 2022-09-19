The Queen's beloved horse Emma makes surprise appearance at Windsor service

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of horses, so it was a touching tribute to the late monarch that her personal horse, named Emma, was pride of place during Her Majesty's final return to Windsor.

As the Royal Hearse made its way along the Long Walk through Windsor Park towards her committal service, the Queen's glossy black horse Emma stood at the side of the path, watching over proceedings.

The imposing black horse behaved impeccably as her master was driven past for the final time, standing still and stoic amid all the pomp and circumstance.

Emma, who is a Highland Fell pony, was in the capable hands of head groom Terry Pendry. The mare is 24 years old - and still going strong

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing, and in a recent interview, broadcaster Clare Balding revealed the sweet reason behind the Queen's love of horse racing.

The Queen with Emma in 2008

Speaking on the BBC during the Queen's final journey from Northolt to Buckingham Palace, Clare said: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public. The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

The broadcaster went on to share that Her Majesty enjoyed horse racing because all eyes were not on her for a change.

Her Majesty loved horses

"Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races," Clare said.

