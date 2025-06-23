King Charles knew his mother the Queen was gone after hearing these two words

King Charles learnt of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death while at the wheel of his car, according to royal experts.

In his book titled The Making of a King: King Charles II and the Modern Monarchy, royal expert, Robert Hardman, claims that the monarch had been driving in Scotland after visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle when he received the sad news of his mother's passing.

"King Charles III succeeded to the throne at the wheel," Robert writes. "To be more precise, he had just turned off the B976 onto the back drive of the Balmoral estate and was driving through a part of the world as dear and familiar to him as any, when he learned that he was now sovereign of the United Kingdom and fourteen other realms, covering a large part of the Earth's surface."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022

It was during his return to Balmoral that Charles was first addressed on the phone as 'Your Majesty', thereby signalling that he had lost his beloved mother.

"On the afternoon of 8 September 2022, [Charles] was on an unmarked Scottish country road, at the wheel of his car, when he was first addressed as 'Your Majesty'. He had been to visit the Queen at Balmoral Castle earlier in the day and had then spent a few hours at his nearby home, Birkhall, before returning to the castle," Robert explained.

The monarch had been driving in Scotland when he learnt of his mother's death

This pivotal and heartbreaking moment also features in a new Channel 5 documentary, Birkhall: The King's Secret Sanctuary.

Sharing an additional insight, the BBC's former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, said: "He knew what had happened, because he was addressed by the person who rang him, the courtier, as 'Your Majesty' and then he knew, 'Well, my mother has died' and obviously he raced back to Balmoral to be at her side."

King Charles and his sister Princess Anne took it in turns to be by their mother's bedside

Charles had been at Balmoral during his mother's last few days with his sister Princess Anne, with the pair reportedly taking it in turns to be by their mother's bedside.

Prince Edward and Prince Andrew arrived shortly after she died, along with the Queen's grandson, Prince William and the Countess of Wessex, who shared a close relationship with Her Majesty.

Princes William and Harry also travelled to Balmoral

Prince Harry was photographed arriving separately, several hours later that evening.

Why Balmoral is a special place for the royals

The late Queen's beloved Scottish bolthole holds a special place in the hearts of the royal family. The verdant estate was often described as Queen Elizabeth II's favourite home, and was used as a place to unwind and relax during the summer months.

The late Queen adored spending time at Balmoral Castle

It became a sanctuary of sorts, and served as an idyllic backdrop for an array of activities including hiking, picnics and fishing.

Sharing a glimpse into her grandmother's love of Scotland, Princess Eugenie previously said: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

