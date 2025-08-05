Princess Kate talks 'sacred opportunity' as she's pictured on unannounced visit

The Princess of Wales has described supporting early childhood as a "sacred opportunity to transform our societies" and raise children who are "better equipped to face the future".

Kate's comments came as her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood released a series of animated films to highlight how everyday moments of connection help to shape a child's life.

Marking their release, Kate said: "Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness.

"The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.

"These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.

Kate sported a dark green suit for the meeting

"That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world.

"Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future."

Passionate about the films

The future Queen was closely involved in the development of the short films and spent time with Vicki Turner and Owen Gildersleeve, two of the illustrators who worked on them, as well as early years practitioners, at a creative workshop hosted by the Foundation back in June.

Kate spent time with two of the illustrators and met early years practitioners involved in the films

The Princess, who wore a dark green trouser suit for the session, is said to be extremely passionate about the films, which are designed to help those working to support parents and carers.

Kate is said to be extremely passionate about the films

Kate has made early childhood intervention a cornerstone of her public work and Kensington Palace described the launch of the films as a key step in her centre’s work to raise awareness of its importance.

Also available in Welsh and with British Sign Language, the films will be built into training and practice across the UK and cover topics including how we grow an emotionally healthy brain; noticing and navigating feelings; managing big feelings together; and creating space for connection.

The Princess has been closely involved in the development of the films

The series follows on from the Shaping Us initiative which Kate launched in January to outline 30 key social and emotional skills that are crucial to living a happy, healthy life at all ages.