Pippa Middleton given green light to make 'urgent' change to £1.5 million Bucklebury Farm

Pippa Matthews is branching out with an exciting new venture at her Berkshire farm.

The Princess of Wales's younger sister, 41, and her husband, James Matthews, purchased the 72-acre Bucklebury Farm for £1.5million in 2020.

Earlier this year, the couple applied for planning permission to establish a nursery on the estate and according to documents released by the local council on 28 July, the project has been given the green light.

The council has decided that their proposal "would deliver strong social benefits in that it would provide additional early year places where there is a shortage of places available".

Benefits to local families

Pippa and James sought permission to change the use of an existing log cabin on the site to "allow a flexible use of space for farm workers dwelling, office space, meeting room, workshop, studio and nursery".

© Getty Pippa and her husband James, who married in 2017, share three children

Their application stated that the nursery, for children aged 12 months to four years, would "bring significant benefits to the local community, the economy, and most importantly, local families".

The statement added: "This initiative will help address an urgent need for early years childcare places in West Berkshire while utilising a unique and enriching natural environment.

© Shutterstock Bucklebury Farm Park is in West Berkshire

"There is currently a notable shortage of nursery spaces in the local area, which has made it increasingly difficult for parents to access high-quality early education and care for their children.

"Our proposed nursery at Bucklebury Farm will ease this pressure, offering an additional 20 to 25 places for young children and enabling many parents - particularly mothers - to return to work or increase their hours, thereby supporting the local economy and improving family wellbeing."

Royal approval

Pippa's latest venture is certainly in line with her sister Kate's ethos.

The Princess of Wales is dedicated to helping the Early Years sector and her Royal Foundation's Centre for Early Childhood has researched how vital support for children and families is in the first five years.

© Getty Images Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021

Pippa and her brother, James Middleton, and their respective families have remained living close to their childhood home, residing close by to their parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Meanwhile, Kate, William and their three children are based in Windsor - just a 40-minute drive away from Bucklebury.

The Middletons share a close relationship and proved to be a pillar of support for Kate throughout her cancer treatment last year.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Pippa, Charlotte and Kate at Wimbledon men's final

"They are a very close family, and they were all pretty shocked by Catherine's illness, but it has brought them even closer together," royal author Robert Jobson previously told HELLO! "They've rallied around her, especially Carole and Pippa, and their brother James. They've all played an important part in this."

Pippa notably joined Kate and Princess Charlotte at the men's Wimbledon final last year, in what was the Princess of Wales's second major public appearance of 2024.