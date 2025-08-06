Meghan Markle's 44th birthday twin is so 'grateful' in photos from inside private party

The Duchess of Sussex and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer are an incredibly close pair, but nothing quite beats being born on the exact same day.

Birthday twins Meghan Markle and her closest friend both celebrated their 44th birthdays on Monday, and both gave followers a little glimpse into their celebrations.

© Instagram / @allianceofmoms Meghan and Abigail have been friends since Suits

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Abigail uploaded a photograph of herself in a fairy-like hot pink mini dress with a sparkler in hand, penning a message to her fans in the caption.

"Thank you so much everyone for the incredible birthday love," she began. "I feel it in my fingers. I feel it in my toes."

Abigail continued: "Oh so very grateful for this new year. And for all those on the front lines of life with me: you are magic. We've got magic to do. 44/4."

The actress' fans inundated her with birthday messages in the comments. One wrote: "Happy birthday to you lovely Abigail [heart emoji] blessings," while another added: "Beautiful [heart eyes emoji] glad you and your bestie @meghan you had a lovely birthday".

Abigail's birthday message to best friend Meghan

On Monday, Abigail shared a sweet birthday tribute to her co-star and friend on Instagram, which prompted an incredibly rare Instagram comment from the Duchess of Sussex.

She uploaded three pictures of the pair together, with the caption radiating praise and warmth for her best friend.

It read: "As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other. Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can't capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine. Love, Abs."

While her followers flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and praise for the tender message, the standout response was from Meghan herself.

"Thank you, sweet Abs!", she wrote. "Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4".

Touching tributes from Meghan's friends

Abigail wasn't the only one of the Duchess of Sussex's friends to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Kelly and Abigail appeared in Meghan's Netflix series

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who also appeared in With Love, Meghan alongside Abigail, wrote: "Happy Birthday to you sweet M!!

"You're pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun). Here's to the best trip around the [sun emoji] yet!"