Exclusive: Abigail Spencer reveals request from Meghan Markle that left her baffled during With Love, Meghan 

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series was filled with her celebrity friends from Mindy Kaling to long-time BFF Abigail Spencer, who told HELLO! that there was one request that left her baffled.

Abigail, who starred on Suits with Meghan, has been friends with the Duchess since 2007 but it seems that Meghan's love for cooking and her skillset in the kitchen has not transferred over to Abigail who was left bewildered when Meghan said that they would be salt-baking a fish together on camera.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Abigail joined Meghan and Kelly in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan

"It was so funny when she told me she was going to teach me how to cook fish. 'I'm sorry, you're what?' And I didn't know where anything was in that kitchen," laughed Abigail.

"I felt like I was just doggy paddling and she was doing butterfly kicks! Meghan is about to win a gold medal and I'm just doggy paddling above the surface!"

In the episode, Abigail is a great cheerleader for Meghan and their friend Kelly McKee Zafjen who is also involved in the celebration, but her lack of cooking knowledge was not lost on Meghan who opened the episode driving in her car.

Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet’s sweet singing in With Love, Meghan

"Kelly's a great cook," Meghan said to the camera, before pausing and quipping: "Abby has other strengths!"

Abigail – who is called Abby by Meghan – shared that moment with HELLO! admitting it left her "dying laughing " when she watched it play out Netflix.

"I really was dying laughing because she said, 'Kelly and Abigail are coming over,' and then she said, 'You know, Kelly's such a good cook, she's so good, and Abby's got other strengths,' and that is so true!"

© Netflix Meghan shared her love of cooking on With Love, Meghan

Abigail insisted that she does "have other strengths," including her flower company County Line Florals but added of thiose strengths: "They do tend to be of the while-you're-cooking-I-will-serve-you-champagne, type."

County Line Florals was named in honor of her father Yancy Spencer III, a five-time US surfing champion who died of a heart attack while surfing County Line at the Malibu/Ventura border on February 14, 2011.

It is a subscription-based model offering once and twice-a-month floral deliveries.

© Gotham Meghan and Abigail leave Meghan's baby shower in 2019

Abigail and Meghan first met in 2007 at an audition but their friendship deepened when they began to work together in the legal drama Suits.

Over the years Abigail was there at all of Meghan's important milestones, including her wedding to Prince Harry, hosting a baby shower before the birth of Prince Archie, and one of Meghan's chosen guests for her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

© Getty Images for The Retaility Abigail Spencer attends TheRetaility.com x good.clean.goop Mother's Day brunch

Meghan and Abigail also share the exact same birthday, date, month and year, and have called themselves "birthday soul sisters".

"We have a very private friendship so choosing to let people in on part of that is… it's very private but I'm glad that we got to share a little bit of it," Abigail told HELLO! of the decision to appear alongside Meghan.