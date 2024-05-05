How Prince Archie will celebrate his 5th birthday

Prince Archie will celebrate his birthday on 6 May which will no doubt have royal fans wondering how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son will mark the day.

While it has not been formally announced how Archie will spend the day, if it is anything like his fourth birthday, it will be a rather pared-back affair.

© Netflix Prince Archie will turn 5

The young Prince was thought to have celebrated his fourth birthday at his stunning $14 million Montecito home he shares with his parents and sister Princess Lilibet.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyay Harry and Meghan will celebrate Archie's birthday in California

People reported: "It's going to be a low-key party at home. They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend." Prince Archie's little sister, Princess Lilibet, will also be around to celebrate with her big brother.

© Netflix Prince Archie has celebrated every birthday in America

Archie's first birthday was captured in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The prince was seen in his high chair which was covered in confetti wearing an adorable hat with a gorgeous fruit-topped cake.

We are sure Meghan isn't averse to making her son's cake as she is known to make her children a homemade lemon olive oil cake and is branching into the food biz via her line of jams for her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

It was also reported that Archie was gifted a bike from his parents, hand-delivered by Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in California.

© Netflix Prince Harry loves a laid back birthday

Meghan and Harry's son has celebrated all of his birthdays in the United States, despite being born in London.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

It is likely to be a more understated birthday than that of Archie's cousins Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte who celebrated her ninth birthday earlier this week, and Prince Louis of Wales, six.

Princess Kate and Prince William's children's birthdays are usually celebrated with a new photograph of the birthday girl or boy taken by their mother posted to their social media.

© Getty The Wales children's birthdays are marked with a photo taken by Princess Kate

The Wales children's birthday celebrations have ranged from an afternoon tea at Kensington Palace through to parties at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They also receive new toys for their birthdays like their cousin Prince Archie.

Prince George's godmother Julia Samuel once quipped: "I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys that are really noisy and take a lot of making."

© Getty The Wales children stay out of the public eye on their birthdays

Princess Kate also started a heartwarming tradition. During the 2019 episode of Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate revealed she "stays up until midnight" to make her children's birthday cakes.

© Getty Kate always bakes her children's cakes herself

Archie's parents have also been known to enjoy a casual birthday away from the spotlight. When Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday last September in Dusseldorf to round off his annual Invictus Games trip.

© Getty Prince Harry spent his last birthday in Dusseldorf

He is said to have tucked into a Bratwurst sausage washed down with a pint of local beer at a traditional German restaurant - Schumacher Brewery.

© Netflix Meghan has spent her birthday at home

Meanwhile, Meghan spent her 42nd birthday with an at-home party surrounded by her nearest and dearest and a movie night to see Barbie with Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi.