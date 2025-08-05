Meghan Markle hints at how she spent birthday in rare public message

Meghan Markle shared rare insight into how she was celebrating her 44th birthday, following a series of touching tributes to the Duchess on her special day.

The mother of two received a bevy of birthday messages from her close friends, including Jamie Kern Lima, Kelly McKee Zajfen, and Abigail Spencer, with Meghan making sure to show her appreciation in the comment section.

Touching tributes

© Instagram Kelly shared the sweet snap to celebrate Meghan's birthday

"Happy Birthday to you sweet M!!" wrote Kelly, who has been friends with the former actress since they met through Meghan's first husband, Trevor Engelson.

"You're pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun). Here's to the best trip around the [sun emoji] yet!"

She added a photo of the pair standing on a water fountain in flowy summer dresses as they laughed with each other. "This captures us perfectly!" she said of the snap. "Love you so very much!"

© Instagram Abigail posted a tearjerking message on Meghan's big day

Meghan took to the comments to write, "Thank you!" alongside a series of emojis, including a love heart, a birthday cake, champagne glasses and two girls dancing, hinting that her plans for the big day could involve some bubbles and celebratory cake.

Her best friend Abigail, whom she met on the set of Suits, shared a sweet message on Instagram to mark their joint birthday.

"As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other," she wrote. "Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can't capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine."

"Thank you, sweet Abs!" Meghan replied in the comments. "Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."

Friends forever

© Instagram Jamie and Meghan have been friends for years

Her close friend Jamie Kern Lima wrote a message for Meghan on her Instagram story, sharing: "Happy birthday #meghan thank you for being love, light and such a great friend to everyone who has the gift of truly knowing you!"

Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, also posted an Instagram story, writing, "HBD Sis!" alongside a snap of the pair. Meghan responded, "Thank you!"

© Instagram Her As Ever brand shared a stunning photo of the Duchess

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, joined in on the fun and shared its own birthday tribute to the brunette beauty.

"Celebrating the woman behind it all," the caption read. "She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."

Social media hiatus

© Getty Meghan rarely responds to comments on social media

It is rare for Meghan to comment on any of her friends' social media posts, particularly after she took a lengthy break from the online world to fulfil her royal duties.

She returned to social media in 2025, revealing on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast that it was "a great way to get my voice back".

"It's my space and my channel for joy. That is the intention of my handle," she shared.

She returned to social media in 2025 after a years-long hiatus

Meghan added that it was a "fine line" when it came to sharing herself with the world while maintaining her privacy.

"It's also setting up boundaries—which I would say to anyone, no matter what you're going through, what your experience has been," she said. "You set boundaries of where you're comfortable, and it's okay to say no."

To learn more about how Meghan celebrated her birthday season, watch below...

