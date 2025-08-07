Why Princess Beatrice's birthday is extra special this year

Princess Beatrice will celebrate her 37th birthday on Friday, and this one is set to be extra special for her.

Earlier this year, the royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their second child together.

Baby Athena Elizabeth Rose was born prematurely on 22 January, with Edoardo sharing the first photo of his "tiny and absolutely perfect" daughter on Instagram.

The couple's eldest daughter, Sienna, was born in September 2021, while property developer Edoardo also has a nine-year-old son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

This year marks Beatrice's first birthday as a mother-of-two, and it comes just days after baby Athena made her public debut.

The tot was spotted in a baby carrier worn by her father as Beatrice and Edoardo stepped out to witness the Lionesses' victory parade after their Euro 2025 win.

© Getty Beatrice was joined by her family at the Lionesses' parade

Meanwhile, little Sienna and Wolfie were seen holding England flags as they stood amongst the crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice and Edoardo have also refrained from sharing any images of their daughters' faces in order to maintain their privacy.

Motherhood journey

Athena was born several weeks early, and Beatrice penned an emotive essay for British Vogue, opening up about her pregnancy, saying she endured "months of sheer worry".

The Princess said her daughter was "so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry".

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

The royal added: "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control.

"The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."

© Instagram Sienna and cousin August

Beatrice's eldest daughter, Sienna, was born just seven months after her cousin, August Brooksbank, meaning that Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie were going through motherhood at a similar time.

Eugenie, who has a public Instagram account, often shares personal snaps, including from the princesses' childhood, their private holidays and public events they've attended together.

© Instagram Eugenie has sons, August, four, and Ernest, two

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Eugenie opened up about her bond with big sister "Bea," revealing that she swaps parenting tips with her "all the time".

She added: "I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."