Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie reveals incredible new ability – and he's 'better' than mum Dara Huang

Princess Beatrice's stepson, Wolfie, eight, is showing his intellectual chops as the youngster has started learning a new language that will bring him closer to his mother, Dara Huang.

Speaking in an interview with World Microphone London, Dara spoke about how Wolfie gets in touch with his ancestral roots, including learning Chinese and celebrating Chinese New Year. She explained: "I hired a nanny to teach him Chinese. His Chinese is better than mine."

Speaking of their annual parties, she said: "I have a son, he is eight years old. Every year, I throw him a big Chinese New Year party. All his friends come over and they wear traditional Chinese outfits. His favourite things are bubble tea, noodles and dumplings."

© Instagram Dara revealed that Wolfie was learning Chinese

While Dara was born and raised in America, her parents originally hailed from Taiwan, and she shared how it was important for the family to "appreciate their roots".

Pictures of Wolfie accompanied the interview, showing the eight-year-old at home with his mum.

© Instagram The youngster is also a talented painter

Fans praised the mum-of-one in the comments, with one saying: "Your Chinese is very good. And you are doing a great job passing the culture to your son. The outfit is great too."

A second commented: "Dara, you are [a] smart mom, your son will thank you for taking him to China. Try to go every year so much history to learn about."

Wolfie's recent change

It's not just languages where Wolfie is developing, as Dara recently revealed that the youngster had undergone dental work at an orthodontist.

Sharing photos of the before-and-after, the architect explained: "So on the left is the before, which is crazy mangled and you can see how much crowding he had here and this is where we are now which is so much better. We're in progress. We're getting there."

© Getty Wolfie's stepmum has also worn braces

Wolfie's dental work makes him similar to his stepmum, Princess Beatrice, who also rocked braces during her youth.

The royal wore 'train track' style braces on her teeth from 2001 to 2003, while her sister Princess Eugenie went through the same treatment.

