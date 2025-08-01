Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare glimpse into summer plans

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a glimpse into his summer plans just days after attending the Lionesses' victory parade in London.

The property developer, 41, splits his time between his and Beatrice's St James's Palace apartment in London and their Cotswolds abode.

The father-of-three let off some steam on the tennis court on Friday, uploading a snap of a red tennis racket on the green turf to his Instagram Stories.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Edoardo hit the tennis court

While Edoardo did not attend Wimbledon with his wife this year, he's enjoyed the action from the royal box on Centre Court in previous years.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo at Wimbledon 2024

It seems that Edoardo's son, Wolfie, nine, also has the tennis bug as his mother, Dara Huang, shared a snap of her son with a racket in hand on a tennis court at a country home last year.

The pair join a long list of tennis fans, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and the Duchess of Gloucester.

Rare family outing

Edoardo and Beatrice joined the crowds along The Mall in London to catch a glimpse of European Champions, the Lionesses, during their victory parade last Monday.

As well as Edoardo's son, Wolfie, the couple were joined by their daughters, Sienna, three, and six-month-old Athena in her first public appearance since her birth in January.

© Getty Baby Athena made her first public appearance

While Athena was seated in a baby carrier in her father's arms, Wolfie and Sienna were seen holding England flags.

© Getty Beatrice and Wolfie were celebrating

While there were no senior royals in attendance at the parade, it's understood that a reception for the Women's England football team is being planned for the autumn.

'Brilliant father'

Edoardo and Beatrice are notoriously private about their family life and have not publicly shared any photographs of their young daughters' faces, with images always taken from behind or with their faces obscured.

Wolfie has attended the Christmas Day walkabout with his father and stepmother in Sandringham, as well as the Princess of Wales's Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

© UK Press via Getty Images Wolfie with Beatrice and Edoardo on Christmas Day 2024

Edoardo's stepfather and sculptor David Williams-Ellis previously spoke to HELLO! ahead of his stepson's 40th in 2023, saying: "I'm hugely fond of my stepson. He's a great supporter and a great character.

"He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

© Instagram Beatrice with daughter Sienna

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

