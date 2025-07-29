Incognito Princess Beatrice takes baby Athena for first outing at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice surprised crowds on Tuesday when the royal made a surprise appearance on The Mall in order to cheer the Lionesses following their history-making win at the Euros.

The Lionesses, who became the first women's team to defend their Euros title, were treated to a victory that saw them head to the gates of Buckingham Palace. Beatrice, her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, daughter Sienna and baby Athena, made a surprise appearance in the crowd for the moment.

The royal had dressed down from her usually glam appearance in order to blend in with the crowd. The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson opted to wear a white jumper and a floral skirt to cheer on the nation's heroes.

© Alamy Stock Photo Beatrice went incognito for the appearance

Edoardo, meanwhile, wore a teal shirt and green chinos, while Wolfie looked so sweet in a blue top as he climbed onto the barriers to get a better look at the Lionesses. Athena was seen strapped to Edoardo's chest, and she had been dressed in a pretty pink outfit.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said: "It was so heartwarming to see Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with their young family showing their support for the Lionesses. They blended in among the crowd and waited just like any other football fans to catch a glimpse of the team during their victory parade.

© Getty Beatrice was joined by her family

"While there were no members of the royal family present at Buckingham Palace today, I understand that plans for a reception for the Lionesses may be arranged at the palace or Windsor Castle are being explored by royal aides. But the Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte's presence at the final, the King's message and now Princess Beatrice and Edoardo standing with the public to see the players shows just how much the royal family are behind the Lionesses and women's sport."

It wasn't expected that any royals would be out celebrating with William and his family on their summer break, while Anne was out on official business.

Royal fans

Prince William and Princess Charlotte had headed to Basel on Sunday in order to watch the Lionesses play in the final against Spain. Despite initially going 1-0 down, the Lionesses roared back into action, equalising in the second half before winning the game on penalties, with Chloe Kelly delivering the winning shot.

© Getty Beatrice and Wolfie were celebrating

The heir to the throne was then seen meeting with members of the team and handing out medals, with Charlotte later joining him on the pitch.

© Getty Images Charlotte joined her father at the match

In a joint message, William and Charlotte enthused: "What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. W & Charlotte."

It's believed to be the first time that Charlotte has signed off a post with her own name.

© Instagram The royal was so happy with the result

After the team's victory, King Charles said: "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025. For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'."

He continued: "As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

© Getty The King and the Lionesses now have their eyes on the 2027 World Cup

"More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses.

"The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can! Charles R."