Prince William releases important message amid royal break

The Prince of Wales has issued a heartfelt message to a Cornish football club ahead of an historic milestone.

Prince William, who is also known as the Duke of Cornwall, wrote a letter to Truro City's captain, Connor Riley-Lowe, as the club becomes a fully professional side for the first time.

The message, which was sent via the Prince's Private Secretary, Ian Patrick, included well-wishes for the upcoming season.

William, 43, is patron of the Football Association and is an avid fan of the game, regularly attending matches with his beloved club, Aston Villa.

"The Duke knows that you have only just returned home after a few years away, and like everyone else in Cornwall will be cheering you on," the letter read.

"Prince William has asked me to pass on his warmest congratulations in getting promoted to the National League as Cornwall's first professional team.

"This comes with the Duke of Cornwall's very best wishes. Good luck to The Tinners."

Truro City became a full-time professional club following their promotion to the National League, becoming the first Cornish side to achieve professional status.

Supporting Cornish football

In June, it was revealed that William had stepped in to help a Cornish football team struggling with access to their club down a pothole-ridden lane.

Mousehole AFC, located close to Land’s End in the tiny village of Paul, were facing traffic congestion, damaged vehicles and logistical headaches for visiting teams and supporters.

Taking action, the future King helped bring together a coalition of people to solve the problem, with construction work underway to build a new road.

© Getty William became the Duke of Cornwall in 2022

William pledged to visit the Cornish club soon, saying: "I have seen time and time again that community hubs are essential in providing the spaces for people to come together, to build stronger communities and to allow people to thrive.

"It is a privilege to be able to help the local community access Mousehole AFC. I'd like to personally add my thanks for all the hard work that’s gone into making it happen.

"I look forward to seeing the new road for myself as soon as I can."

Last public appearance

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying a break from their royal duties amid their children's school summer holidays.

William's last public appearance was at the Women's Euro 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland, where he was joined by his daughter, Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Images William and Charlotte cheered on the Lionesses

The pair witnessed the Lionesses' second Euro victory, stepping out onto the pitch to congratulate the players during the trophy presentation.