Real reason Prince William took Princess Charlotte to Women's Euro 2025 final

The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte were jubilant in the stands after the Lionesses' victory at the Women's Euro 2025 final against Spain in Switzerland.

It marked the first time the royal duo enjoyed a public sporting engagement just the two of them, and HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "It was great to see Prince William and Princess Charlotte enjoying some dad-daughter bonding time together at the Euros final."

She adds: "We've seen William taking George to plenty of football matches over the past couple of years, so it's only fair that Charlotte gets her turn too. And she's shown public support for the Lionesses in the past, so it was the perfect event to take her to."

William, 43, and Charlotte, ten, posed for a sweet photograph taken ahead of the match and met with Spanish royals, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

© Twitter Prince William and Princess Charlotte pose with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

The pair were animated throughout the game, which went into extra time and a penalty shootout.

Charlotte's royal first

As the Lionesses retained their title with a dramatic penalty victory, William and Charlotte were seen applauding and celebrating with those around them.

© Getty Images William and Charlotte celebrating

The Prince then stepped out onto the pitch to congratulate Sarina Wiegman's squad during the trophy presentation.

Kensington Palace then shared a snap of William with his arms around his daughter, with the caption: "Champions of Europe."

Prince William shared a sweet of him and Princess Charlotte watching the Lionesses celebrate their win

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: "What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England."

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales's X account.

Was royal rule behind Prince George's absence?

Many fans have questioned why fellow football fan, Prince George, was not in attendance at the Women's Euro final.

Some believe it could be done to an unwritten rule about William and George, who are both future kings, not longer travelling together.

© Pool Future heirs William and George have always flown together

George turned 12 on 22 July, and William stopped travelling with his father, Charles, at around that age.

Former royal pilot Graham Laurie confirmed this on an episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast in 2023.

Graham recalled: "The ones I did [holiday flights] mainly were the ones when the Waleses went to the Mediterranean.

"But interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty."

Solo outings with dad

The future King has previously enjoyed a number of solo outings with his eldest son, Prince George, taking him to overseas football and rugby matches, with the young royal flying to Germany with his father for the men's Euro final last year.

© Getty William and George at the men's Euro final last year

George also experienced his first away match with William and their favourite football club, Aston Villa, earlier this year.

The pair attended the Champions League quarter-final between Villa and Paris St-Germain in Paris, France in April.

© Getty Images George and William at Villa's away match in Paris in April

In an interview with TNT Sports, William explained why he had brought George to the match, saying: "I thought, 'It's been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition'. I hope it's not 43 years until the next time it happens!

"But I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me."

