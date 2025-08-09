'Beautiful' Princess Beatrice receives special public message from 2 daughters and stepson

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 37th birthday last Friday, and although she is one of the most private royals and doesn’t have an official social media presence, her loved ones ensured that she felt the love both offline and online.

This year’s birthday was especially meaningful for the Princess. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Athena, who was born prematurely on January 22 and needed to spend some time in the hospital. Celebrating as a family of five now that their new baby is safe and sound at home will be even more special.

Beatrice and Edoardo have two daughters, Sienna, born in September 2021, and baby Athena. However, Mapelli Mozzi has another son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

A joyous blended family

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo and her stepson Wolfie

The couple always includes Edoardo’s son in their family activities and messages, and even this time, the sweet note shared by her husband on her birthday was signed by all of their children, including Wolfie.

Edoardo shared a picture of his wife looking regal and captioned it simply: "Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife. You are the greatest. We love you so much. E,W,S,A xxxx"

His followers were quick to add even more love in the comments. One said, "Happy Birthday Princess! I hope your day is as beautiful and special as you are!", and hundreds conveyed the same endearing words.

© Getty Beatrice and Wolfie were celebrating

Only days ago, all five of them were spotted in the crowd enjoying the Lionesses' victory parade in London, looking like a normal, happy family.

Commenting on the family’s outing, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said: "It was so heartwarming to see Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with their young family showing their support for the Lionesses. They blended in among the crowd and waited just like any other football fans to catch a glimpse of the team during their victory parade."

One of the people’s favourite royals

The well wishes kept pouring in from all over the world, and the sentiment that Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin remains one of the public’s favourite royals.

A commenter from Mexico wrote: "Happy Birthday to my favourite royal, Princess Beatrice. Blessings and greetings from Mexico", while another one added, "Absolutely beautiful Beatrice is my favourite royal. Have a wonderful birthday Bea!!"

Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have seen their popularity grow in recent years, with a recent YouGov poll seeing them overtaking Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as the public’s favourite and most admired royals.

The special bond with her sister

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Eugenie opened up about the unique bond she shares with her older sister and spoke about parenting and how special it was to navigate such an important time in their lives together, adding that she swaps parenting tips with her "all the time".

She said: "I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."

For Beatrice's birthday, Eugenie took to Instagram to celebrate her sister, sharing a carousel of private pictures with the caption: "Happy happy birthday to my dearest Beabea.. my big sissy, the best in the entire world."