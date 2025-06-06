Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex breaks silence on 'difficult' split in rare comment about being single mum

Dara Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were an item for three years when the pair dated between 2015 and 2018, and they even welcomed a son, Wolfie, together.

Since the end of their relationship, Edoardo has gone on to marry Princess Beatrice, with the couple welcoming two daughters. He co-parents Wolfie with Dara, and the architect has rarely spoken about her former relationship with the property developer, but on Friday, she shared a glimpse into her life as a single mum.

The mother-of-one posed on a white spiral staircase as she reflected on her life over the past few years since moving to the United Kingdom, including an insight into her "difficult breakup".

In her post, Dara wrote: "I still remember being 26, newly arrived in London, is when I first laid my eyes on a pair of knee-high grey Stuart Weitzman boots. They'd been accidentally left behind in the upstairs attic by the tenant before me—tucked inside that unforgettable, iconic blue box.

"I wasn't in a position to afford them (I had nothing but student loans), and they weren't my size (unfortunately), but I remember just staring at them, thinking this was the perfect boot. Sleek, confident, elegant.

"Fast forward to 29—when I launched my own company. What I didn't know, was that I'd spend the next 7 years pouring everything I had into it. No time, no extra money, certainly no 'dream shoes.'

"Then came a difficult breakup… the moment I finally claimed the pay rise I'd long deserved… also finally seeing some payoff my growing business. I was a single mum with a baby, so nearly everything still went to my son—but finally, there was a bit of space for me too. That's when I bought my very first pair of Stuart Weitzman boots."

She continued: "So you can imagine the emotion I felt, years later, when @stuartweitzman reached out to invite me to be their brand ambassador. They told me I embodied 'the woman who could do everything.' I cried. They had no idea how much that meant. How hard I had worked just to be able to wear those boots.

"Today, I own every style I used to dream about, thanks to the incredible SW team, I finally met at Milan Fashion Week—and let me just say, they were the kindest people. And at the end of the day, that’s what it’s really about: kind people supporting each other and working hard.

"There are still brands I can't afford (Cartier), yet somehow I've ended up being an ambassador for them too. And I used to not be able to afford Tory Burch either—but now Chris Burch is my business partner. Life is wild."

Finishing her post, Dara added: "This is just a reminder that if you focus on your purpose, lead with passion, stay optimistic, and work hard—it really does come full circle. And never ignore your intuition. It will get you far. I thank God every day for the grace to support those around me, and for the people who continue to lift me up in return. Amen."

Co-parenting with Edoardo

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Dara said of co-parenting her son: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier.'

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Beatrice has similarly spoken highly of her blended family, which includes Wolfie, whom she described as her "bonus son", and her two daughters Sienna and Athena.