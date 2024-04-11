Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of polo appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their latest Netflix shows with the topics focused on subjects close to the pair's hearts.

Both shows are untitled as of now, but the first will be presented by Meghan Markle as she celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. The series will be executively produced by the Duchess alongside Chanel Pysnik, Hariton and Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

Also linked to the show are director Michael Steed and showrunner Leah Hariton.

The second series will lift the lid on the professional polo scene, something which Prince Harry is passionate about and still plays. The project is being shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, which is taking place currently.

Miloš Balać will serve as showrunner, a role he has previously filled for Welcome to Wrexham, which charted the Welsh football club after it was purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The news comes shortly after the royal mum-of-two launched her own luxury lifestyle brand. American Rivera Orchard will encompass a wide variety of items including beauty products. string lights, candles, lamps, lanterns, silverware, spices, seasonings, nut butters, jams, marmalades, jellies, bird feeders, yoga and meditation mats, jewellery such as lockets, stationery sets, note cards, letter openers, and even interior and gardening tools.

Meghan previously had her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she charted sustainable products that she was a fan of.

The pair signed their Netflix deal in 2020 and in 2022 they released their docu-series, Harry & Meghan which focused on their pair's lives, from Meghan's childhood to their wedding and eventual departure from the royal family.

The couple have also made Live to Lead, an interview series, and the Heart of Invictus documentary series which chronicles the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014.

Last year, a spokesperson for Netflix confirmed there would be future projects from the Duke and Duchess landing on the streaming platform.

"The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value," they explained. "Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix's most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon. We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."

