Prince Harry and Meghan's next career move after Spare book and Netflix series? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries aired in December

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lifted the lid on life behind palace walls in their six-part Netflix series, but it seems the couple could be going in a different direction with their next projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who detailed their own love story in their docuseries, are said to have several light-hearted television series in the pipeline, including rom coms!

WATCH: Harry and Meghan reveal how they met in Netflix series

Loading the player...

According to The Telegraph, the couple will take on executive producer roles for forthcoming programmes, which will free them up to concentrate on their philanthropic work.

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

TRENDING: Meghan Markle and daughter Lilibet are totally identical in rare photos

Harry's Heart of Invictus series will stream on Netflix this summer

Former Suits star Meghan has starred in a few rom coms of her own, including When Sparks Fly (2014) and The Dater's Handbook (2016).

The Sussexes have been keeping a low-profile since the release of the Netflix series in December, and Prince Harry's revealing memoir, Spare, in January.

Tuesday marked Harry's first charity appearance since his tell-all book hit the shelves. The Duke appeared in a special video message for his longstanding patronage, WellChild.

Harry appeared in a video message for WellChild on Tuesday

Harry spoke of the "immense challenges" facing families looking after youngsters with complex medical needs, and praised their "resilience and fortitude".

As he called for nominations for the annual WellChild Awards, he hailed carers, doctors, nurses and teachers for the "life-changing support" they give to seriously ill children across the UK.

Last week, Harry and Meghan were spotted among a star-studded guestlist at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's vow renewal.

The couple now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.

LISTEN: Royal photographer reveals why King Charles won't cut Prince Harry off

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.