Queen Mary's daughter Princess Josephine, 14, surprises with big life decision

King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest child, Princess Josephine, has made a surprising decision about her education.

The 14-year-old princess, who is the twin sister of Prince Vincent, has opted to continue her studies at Spir Efterskole, a boarding school in Snaptun in Jutland, the Danish royal palace has announced.

For the past two years, Josephine has attended Kildegaard Privatskole in Hellerup.

The efterskole is a form of boarding school unique to Denmark. Students aged 14 to 18 can choose to spend a year or two of their lower secondary school education before continuing on to upper secondary education.

But only just under a quarter of young people in Denmark go to secondary school in the 8th and 9th grades, while the remaining three-quarters do so in the 10th grade.

The academic year starts mid-August in Denmark, and in a rare move, the palace shared an announcement about all of King Frederik and Queen Mary's children and their plans for the upcoming year.

Find out what Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 14, will be up to.

1/ 4 © Kongehuset Crown Prince Christian After completing four months of military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse, Crown Prince Christian has returned to his dorm to begin his Lieutenant's training. He graduated from Ordrup Gymnasium in June 2024.

2/ 4 © Getty Princess Isabella The royal, who marked her milestone 18th birthday in April, will continue her third and final year of high school education at Øregård Gymnasium. Her graduation is scheduled to take place in summer 2026. Both King Frederik and his brother, Prince Joachim, attended the school in Hellerup, in the northern suburbs of Copenhagen, when they were youngsters.



3/ 4 © detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset Prince Vincent The prince will continue in the eighth grade at Tranegårdsskolen in Hellerup, which he has attended since 2017.



4/ 4 © Getty Princess Josephine The princess began her education at the same school as her twin brother Vincent – Tranegårdsskolen. But in 2023, Josephine made the decision to switch to Kildegaard Privatskole. Now, she will be living 174 miles away from King Frederik and Queen Mary, who are mostly based in Copenhagen. On its website, Spir Eferskole states it is a "research-informed continuing education school that aims to support young people in developing professionally, personally and socially in a strong community – based on new knowledge about learning and well-being. Here, we give students the tools to both take responsibility for their lives and contribute to communities and society." It is not known which subjects Josephine has chosen to concentrate on but we know that she has a flair for acting, having made her debut on the Danish TV series, Tidsrejsen 2 (Time Travel 2), in 2024.