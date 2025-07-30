Queen Mary rushed away following unexpected incident at family event

Queen Mary was ever the professional when she handled an unexpected incident at Gråsten on Monday with typical elegance and grace.

The 53-year-old was joined by her husband, King Frederik, and her children Princess Isabella, 18, and Prince Vincent, 14, as they prepared to settle into their summer residence in Southern Denmark.

The picture of poise

The royals were being welcomed by local mayor Erik Lauritzen when Mary suddenly clutched her leg, causing her family to gather around in concern.

The mother of four had been stung by a wasp on her left thigh, and proceeded to pull at her dress after the attack occurred in order to find the insect.

She briefly spoke to her husband before being whisked away to a nearby hotel, Det Gamle Rådhus, for a routine check-up. Her family continued to greet the crowd as if nothing had happened, while Mary received medical attention.

© Alamy Stock Photo Queen Mary was joined by her family at the event

She returned mere minutes later and joined Frederik, Isabella and Vincent as they met their admirers in the crowd.

"The queen certainly did not seem to be badly affected by the encounter with the stinging wasp, and she, together with the King, Isabella and Vincent, made sure to greet the many citizens who had gathered in the square," Danish publication Billed Bladet wrote.

A video of the moment that was posted to Instagram sent her adoring fans into a frenzy, with many praising her professionalism and grace in light of the insect sting.

© EPA/Shutterstock She continued to greet the crowd after the incident

"Sadly Queen Mary was stung by a wasp (she dealt with it like the champion she is) I wish her a speedy recovery," wrote the fan who posted the original video.

"The kids are so polite and lovely, shaking hands with everyone and smiling," wrote another fan in the comment section, before a third chimed in, "Queen Mary is just so cool...no fuss at all! Love her!"'

"Ugh being stung is the worst!!" another fan exclaimed. "She's such a class act!! Like nothing went wrong. Didn't make a huge commotion. She's the best!!!"

Rest and relaxation

© detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset The couple looked relaxed and happy after their holiday in France

Mary and her brood were dressed to the nines for the occasion, with the Queen donning a white and orange dress with a paisley pattern. She added a beige-coloured blazer and a brown belt cinching in her waist.

Mary also donned beige pumps and wore her brunette locks in soft waves down her back. Her husband looked dapper in a black suit with a button-up shirt.

Their children soaked up the summer sun, with Isabella wearing a stunning black patterned dress and Vincent sporting a grey suit with a white button-up underneath.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima The family of six typically spend their summers at Gråsten

The Danish royal family often spend their summers at Gråsten Palace; the stunning structure was built in the 16th century and burned down in 1603. The entire palace was rebuilt and became a favourite of Mary and her family.

Mary and Frederik had been residing at the Château de Cayx in the south of France alongside Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine in recent weeks.

In their absence, their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, was acting regent alongside his grandmother Queen Margrethe, who abdicated the throne in January 2024.

To see more of Mary's best fashion moments, watch below...

