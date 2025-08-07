Queen Mary's 'credibility' since becoming royal makes real change

Queen Mary is set to resume more of her public engagements next week following her summer break with her family.

After returning to Copenhagen from Gråsten Palace, the Danish royal, 53, will attend the opening of counselling service Headspace Tårnby on Wednesday.

When asked what the upcoming royal visit means to the organisation, Trine Hammershøy, CEO of Headspace Danmark, tells HELLO!: "When Queen Mary takes the time to come out and open a new local headspace centre, it makes a world of difference for all of us at headspace Danmark. Not least to our many volunteers and the young people they support who feel seen and heard in a very sincere way."

Since marrying the then Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, one of Mary's focuses has been the wellbeing of children, young people and families.

In 2007, she set up The Mary Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of children, adults and families – who as a result of their environment, heredity, illness or other circumstances – find themselves socially isolated or excluded from society.

© Getty Images Queen Mary set up her foundation in 2007

Trine tells HELLO!: "The royal family is very popular in Denmark and the support from Queen Mary gives credibility to headspace Danmark and – even more importantly – moral back-up to the many young people who are dealing with mental challenges. We believe that the reason why Queen Mary supports headspace Danmark is because of our well documented positive results and that makes us very proud."

Headspace Danmark has worked closely with Mary's foundation, collaborating with various partners on its Lift program, set up to tackle loneliness among young people.

Queen Mary's popularity

Frederik and Mary became king and queen of Denmark in January 2024 and are already putting their own stamp on the monarchy.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of Frederik's accession day, Belgian royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter said that Australian-born Mary was "immediately popular" in Denmark after the couple's engagement in 2003.

© AFP via Getty Images Frederik and Mary's engagement photocall in 2003

"I think she made the right decision after meeting Frederik to learn Danish because during her first press conference, she already spoke some words of Danish so she was immediately popular in Denmark," Wim said.

"And I think she made a natural transformation from a commoner, who didn't know Crown Prince Frederick, who didn't know the royal family in Denmark, to a glamorous princess and future queen. In Denmark she's also called the perfect Crown Princess, even though she herself says no one is perfect."

© Getty Frederik became king following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication

Wim added: "She's also very stylish. She's appreciated for her great efforts against bullying, domestic violence, and social exclusions. She stands up for women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She also knows what people expect from a royal, that's how she's adapted to the role."