Prince William and Princess Kate to lead 'normal people' lives during off-grid break

The Prince of Wales enjoyed happy summers at Balmoral when he was a boy, and as the school holidays continue, he and his wife the Princess are preparing to take their own children for a family break in the beautiful surroundings of this historic royal residence.

William and Kate will join the King at his Aberdeenshire retreat, where Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, can enjoy the same open spaces and outdoor pursuits that their father did, such as long walks, deer stalking and fishing.

"My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command – and, yes, the odd midge," William has said. "George, Charlotte and Louis are already aware of how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they’re beginning to create their own cherished memories there, too."

The Waleses will join the King and Queen, who have headed to Scotland after a busy year of official engagements at home and abroad. In an annual tradition started by his great great-great grandmother Queen Victoria and continued by his late mother, Elizabeth II, His Majesty is spending this month at his Highlands bolthole, where he will host various members of his family.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royals

The estate, with its Scots baronial-style castle and 53,000 acres of forest, farmland and moor, has been described by Princess Eugenie as "the most beautiful place on Earth". For Victoria, whose husband, Prince Albert, bought it for her in 1852, it was a place to "breathe freedom and peace and to make one forget the world and its sad turmoils".

It was also Queen Elizabeth's favourite residence and, poignantly, the place where she spent her final weeks before she died in September 2022, just two days after she was photographed in her drawing room there.

For the Waleses, who visited Europe earlier in the school holidays, the trip will enable them to relax in privacy and spend precious time with the King, who relishes being with his grandchildren. "Grandpa Wales", as the youngsters named him when he was still the Prince of Wales, will almost certainly take the children on nature walks around the estate.

There may also be pony rides and salmon fishing trips on the River Dee, and the company of James, Earl of Wessex, 17, who also visits Balmoral with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, over the summer.

© X / @KensingtonRoyal William, Kate, George and baby Charlotte at Balmoral with the late Queen and Prince Philip in 2015

The Waleses' holiday comes as Kate spoke of the joys of connecting with loved ones during the summer.

In a video released last week, which showed clips of British beauty spots from Yorkshire to Anglesey and the south coast, the Princess says: "As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together; playing, connecting, being present – embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences."

She captioned the video: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C."

Peek behind-the-scenes

Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, who accompanied the late monarch there several times, tells HELLO!: "The whole royal family has a huge love of Scotland, and Balmoral is somewhere they can just be normal people for a while.

"The Queen had a love affair with Balmoral from the time she was born, and it was a place where she could really be herself."

© Bettmann Balmoral was the Queen's happy place

For the King, who spent the earlier part of his Scottish sojourn at the Queen Mother's former holiday home, the Castle of Mey in Caithness, and has also been staying at his own Highlands residence, Birkhall, the summer break will be an opportunity to rest and regroup as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Last year, he explained how Scotland "has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself". Other royals who visit the estate during the summer include the King’s brother the Duke of York and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York, plus their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Comfortable home

When HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, visited Balmoral last year, shortly before it was opened to visitors for the first time, she was struck by its casual, lived-in atmosphere.

"From the moment you enter the castle, you become aware that it is a real family home," she says. "The entrance hall appears grand, but umbrellas, walking sticks and children's wheelbarrows are all within easy reach for guests to grab and take into the great outdoors."

© Getty Balmoral has been the royal family's Highland home since 1852

Generations of royal children have enjoyed summers roaming around Balmoral's vast open spaces, including the King.

"He must have the most tremendous memories of spending his holidays there as a child," Ailsa says. "William and Harry were at Balmoral when their mother, Diana, died, and it was a protective shield for them, away from the spotlight. And it's fitting that the Queen spent her final hours in a place she loved so much.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Charles and his sons by the River Dee on the Balmoral Castle Estate in 1997

"I think the King is making his own traditions there. He enjoys painting the beautiful landscapes and reading. And I think he is taking solace in nature and recharging his batteries."

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.