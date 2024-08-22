Prince William and Princess Kate joined by special companion when they travel to Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are expected to be among the royals to join the King on his annual summer break at Balmoral – but they're likely to be accompanied by one of their closest aides.

In the past, Prince William, Kate, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis have flown economy to Inverness Airport.

In 2022, the Princess was seen disembarking from a commercial flight with her youngest children, Charlotte and Louis, and the trio were also joined by their royal nanny, Maria Borrallo. It's believed William and George flew together on a separate flight.

Similarly in 2019, the then Cambridges took a FlyBe flight to Aberdeen airport, with Maria pictured alongside Kate, who was holding a then one-year-old Louis.

Spanish-born Maria is a Norland-trained nanny and has been working for the Waleses full-time since 2014 when George was eight months old.

© Getty Maria with a nearly two-year-old George in 2015

At the time of her appointment, one of Maria's friends told HELLO!: "She has worked with other prominent high-society families in the past. It was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her. She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional - married to the job."

Learn more about the royal nanny in the video below…

WATCH: The Wales' royal nanny: Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

She has travelled with the royals all over the world and is often spotted wearing her distinctive brown uniform.

© Getty Norland Nannys are known for their traditional brown uniform

Maria used to live with William, Kate and their three children in London until the family moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in 2022.

© Shutterstock Maria pictured during King Charles' coronation

The Waleses' Windsor abode has five rooms, compared to Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, which had 20 rooms, and it's believed that Maria now lives close by.

Summer plans

William and Kate have been spending much of their children's school summer holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, close to the Sandringham estate.

© Instagram William and Kate congratulated Team GB on their achievements in a video message filmed in Norfolk earlier this month

The family were spotted at Bear Grylls' Go Wild festival at Holkham Hall earlier this month, where they enjoyed a Nerf gun battle.

The Princess, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, has made two major public appearances this year – Trooping the Colour in June and the Men's Wimbledon final in July.

© Getty Kate with daughter Charlotte at Wimbledon

Kate also appeared in a video message with William to congratulate Team GB athletes on their successes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

