The Prince and Princess of Wales heading to Balmoral for family reunion

Prince William and Kate are enjoying the summer holidays with George, Charlotte and Louis

King Charles was given an official welcome to Balmoral on Monday, and no doubt he'll be joined by members of his family in the coming days, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently residing at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, where they watched the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

The family-of-five were last seen publicly together as they attended an air show in Fairford, Gloucestershire in July. George, ten, and Charlotte also joined their parents at the Wimbledon men's final.

It's likely that William and Kate will spend the final weeks of the summer holidays at Balmoral before their children return to their classrooms at Lambrook in Berkshire.

Last year, Kate was spotted disembarking a commercial flight with Charlotte and Louis, as they arrived in Scotland. It was believed at the time that William travelled separately from his wife with George.

Charles looks set to follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who would retreat to Balmoral for her annual summer break.

She was often joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout her stay.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral Castle. The King and Queen are expected to mark the anniversary privately this year.

© Getty The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral during a short ceremony on Monday

© Getty The King has taken up summer residence at Balmoral Castle

It's likely that the Waleses will be reunited with William's cousins and their families during their stay, including Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Balmoral Castle has been the Scottish home of the royal family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, having been first leased in 1848. See where else the royals love to holiday in the clip below...

WATCH: Royal holidays - where the Windsors love to travel

The estate spans around 50,000 acres, boasting a breathtaking landscape of mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland and gardens. It also includes farmland, as well as managed herds of deer, Highland cattle, sheep and ponies.

When staying at Balmoral, the royals regularly attend church at Crathie Kirk, where Princess Anne married second husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in 1992.

© Getty William and Kate attending church at Crathie Kirk with the late Queen in 2019

Another highlight of the summer calendar is the Braemar Gathering – the Highland Games, which are always held on the first Saturday in September in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

Scotland is a special place to the Prince and Princess of Wales as it's where they met at the University of St Andrews.

The couple reportedly stay at their own property within the Castle grounds - Tam-Na-Ghar.

The property, which is close to the King's residence, Birkhall, was a gift to William from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002.