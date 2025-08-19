Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, officially known as Rama X, continues to fight a three year-long coma from a room at the Chulalongkorn Red Cross Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

More than 32 months after being connected to a ventilator, a new medical report issued by the Royal Household has revealed that the princess has developed a serious blood infection that has required intensive care, broad-spectrum antibiotics, and dialysis sessions to replace her deteriorating kidney function.

A statement from the Bureau of the Royal Household gave the first update on the princess’ condition in more than two years. "The doctors have reported that the Princess' lungs and kidneys have been functioning with support from medical devices and medication," the statement said.

"From August 9, 2025, the medical team detected a severe infection in the bloodstream, leading them to administer antibiotics and medication to stimulate blood pressure in order to maintain stable levels."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The Princess fell into a coma almost three years ago

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol's illness

It's been close to three years since the Princess first fell ill. On December 15, 2022, when Bajrakitiyabha, who was then 44, collapsed suddenly while training her dogs for a dog competition in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of Bangkok.

The initial diagnosis was a heart attack, which was thought to have affected several vital organs. Since then, the princess has remained unconscious on life support.

© AFP via Getty Images The royal family have remained tight-lipped on the Princess' condition

Since then, the Royal family have maintained a strict silence surrounding the Princess' condition, only releasing four statements in three years since she was initially hospitalised.

Who is Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol?

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol is the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, who ascended to the throne in 2016.

Prior to falling ill, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol was accomplished, holding a PhD in Law from the University of Chicago and a degree in International Relations.

After her studies, she served as ambassador to Austria and worked for the United Nations where she advocated for the rights of imprisoned women. Who will succeed King Maha Vajiralongkorn Princess Bajrakitiyabha's coma complicates who will ascend to the throne after King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Bajrakitiyabha previously worked for the United Nations

At 71 years old, King Rama X has yet to officially name an heir. He has seven children from four marriages, but only three are in a position to succeed him. Bajrakitiyabha was considered the natural choice prior to her coma.

But now, with her health worsening, her brother, Prince Dipangkorn, is thought to be a frontrunner to take over the throne after his father.