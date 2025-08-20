Meghan Markle reacts to baby news ahead of exciting week

One of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends has announced some joyous news.

Jamie Kern Lima, who is the founder of IT Cosmetics, revealed in a touching Instagram post that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Paulo Lima.

Alongside pictures of the beauty guru holding up sonogram images, she wrote: "We're SO excited to share we’re expecting our third baby!!!! After a 10+ year long journey filled with fertility challenges and miscarriages we feel so incredibly blessed to be welcoming our third little one into the world later this year. Thank you so much for your prayers and love and support."

Meghan was among Jamie's followers to "like" the post.

Jamie and Paulo already have a daughter and a son, born through surrogacy, in 2018 and 2020.

The makeup entrepreneur shares a sweet, supportive friendship with Meghan, with the pair having appeared on each other's podcast series.

Supportive friends

On the Duchess' Confessions of a Female Founder show, Meghan said she did not know about Jamie's successful business when she first met her.

"I didn't know any of that. I knew none of that. I just knew her as Jamie, my new neighbour, and she soon became my rocking chair friend – you know, the kind of person could just go and sit in your sweats and cozies with no make-up on and just chat for hours," the Duchess revealed.

© Instagram Meghan and Jamie are neighbours

In return, Meghan opened up about enjoying a "honeymoon period" with husband Prince Harry since they stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

In her appearance on Jamie's podcast in April, Meghan described how she has been able to better appreciate their relationship since stepping back.

She said: "You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies.

"Then we immediately went into the trenches together. Yeah, right out of the gate, like six months into dating.

"So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

With Love, Meghan season two

Jamie is confirmed to be among the guests to star on the upcoming second series of the Duchess' Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which drops on Tuesday 26 August.

WATCH: Meghan Markle joined by Chrissy Teigen and Tan France in series two of Netflix show

In images released by the streaming giant ahead of the show's air date, Jamie and Meghan are seen sharing a giggle during an outdoor scene.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jamie appears in an episode of With Love, Meghan season two

The eight new episodes will feature "playful cooking challenges to DIY projects" as Meghan and her guests "discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life".