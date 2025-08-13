Meghan Markle reveals the one expensive dish Prince Harry refuses to eat

Meghan Markle provided shocking insight into the eating habits of her husband, Prince Harry, adding fuel to the pervasive rumour that the royal family avoids eating certain kinds of seafood.

The Duchess released the trailer for the second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and could be heard discussing the one food that Harry refuses to eat in the clip.

Picky preference

© Netflix Meghan revealed that Harry dislikes lobster

Speaking to Spanish-American chef José Andrés in the trailer, Meghan shared, "Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband."

Her guest star quipped, "And you married him?" prompting laughter from the mother of two.

See the trailer below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle joined by Chrissy Teigen and Tan France in series two of Netflix show

It has long been rumoured that Harry and his family avoid certain seafood dishes due to the risk of food poisoning, a myth that was debunked by royal chef Darren McGrady in a post to X.

Darren shared a photo of a royal menu dating back to 1989, indicating that Queen Elizabeth II dined on soufflé de homard at Windsor Castle. 'Homard' is the French word for lobster. "Proof that the Royal Family DO actually eat shellfish," he captioned the snap.

Culinary creations

© Twitter Royal chef Darren McGrady proved the rumour was false with a menu from 1989

Queen Elizabeth's former chef previously spoke to HELLO! about the royal family's dining habits, sharing that there was always a "huge menu" to choose from.

"We used a repertoire of dishes," he said. "It was British and French food. We cooked a lot of traditional French food, like halibut on a bed of spinach with a Mornay sauce. All the menus were in French too. I don't know how long that dated back to, but even the family dining menu was in French. The Queen speaks fluent French."

As for Meghan, Harry, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the adorable family likes to keep it simple with bacon and eggs.

© Netflix She shared that Archie and Harry love to eat fried eggs

"My husband and Archie both love fried eggs," the As Ever founder told People.

"There's a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don't have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there's no shame in that either."

Royal return

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan will welcomed several famous faces in the second season

The second season of Meghan's lifestyle series is set for release on August 26 and will feature several famous faces, like Chrissy Teigen, David Chang, and Tan France.

"I love the idea of spending time together and finding new ways to show people you care," she said in the trailer, adding that she wanted the viewers to "be curious together".

This comes after the 41-year-old revealed that Netflix had extended its partnership with the production company she shares with Harry.

© Getty Images Netflix extended its partnership with the couple's production company

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand," she said in a statement.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Meghan's masterpiece

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The first season garnered over five million views

The first season of With Love, Meghan garnered 5.3 million views worldwide, with over 25.5 million hours watched.

According to the second season's official synopsis, "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery."

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavours, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together," the synopsis concluded.

