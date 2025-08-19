Meghan Markle hints at 'so much goodness coming soon' in new home video

The Duchess of Sussex hinted "so much goodness is coming soon," as she rustled up one of her one-pan spaghetti recipes in her Montecito kitchen.

Meghan, 44, who sported a white button-up shirt and blue jeans, could be seen reaching for a jar of homemade preserved lemons from the windowsill before finely dicing the lemons, onion and garlic on a chopping board.

The mother-of-two then places all of the ingredients to a skillet pan on the stove in her country-style kitchen, before adding a generous glug of olive oil and freshly-cooked spaghetti.

The dish is garnished with what appears to be fresh basil before Meghan twirls the spaghetti onto a stone pasta bowl, finishing with more olive oil and a generous helping of grated parmesan. Watch the video above.

"Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon," Meghan wrote cryptically in the Instagram video caption.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan showed off her jars of preserved lemons

The Duchess is then seen serving the spaghetti dish alongside a glass of her As Ever brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan rustled up a delicious-looking spaghetti dish

It's not known if Meghan's latest video is hinting at new goods coming soon to her online shop or whether it's a recipe she will be cooking in the forthcoming second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

LISTEN: What did we think of The Duchess of Sussex's rosé wine?

Season two

Eight new episodes will drop on the streaming platform on 26 August, with guests including US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as Meghan's close friends, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and Pilates Platinum studios founder, Heather Dorak.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan sharing a laugh with Chrissy Teigen in the upcoming second season

The synopsis for season two reads: "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."

© Netflix Meghan making cocktails with Heather Dorak

It comes amid Meghan and Prince Harry's renewed contract with Netflix, with the couple signing a first-look partnership with the streaming giant.