Meghan Markle hints at 'so much goodness coming soon' in new home video
The Duchess of Sussex is seen cooking a one-pan spaghetti recipe with garlic and lemons in the kitchen of her Montecito home

Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex hinted "so much goodness is coming soon," as she rustled up one of her one-pan spaghetti recipes in her Montecito kitchen.

Meghan, 44, who sported a white button-up shirt and blue jeans, could be seen reaching for a jar of homemade preserved lemons from the windowsill before finely dicing the lemons, onion and garlic on a chopping board.

The mother-of-two then places all of the ingredients to a skillet pan on the stove in her country-style kitchen, before adding a generous glug of olive oil and freshly-cooked spaghetti.

The dish is garnished with what appears to be fresh basil before Meghan twirls the spaghetti onto a stone pasta bowl, finishing with more olive oil and a generous helping of grated parmesan. Watch the video above.

"Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon," Meghan wrote cryptically in the Instagram video caption.

Meghan Markle holding a jar of preserved lemons© Instagram / @meghan
Meghan showed off her jars of preserved lemons

The Duchess is then seen serving the spaghetti dish alongside a glass of her As Ever brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

Meghan Markle's spaghetti lemon and garlic pasta dish© Instagram / @meghan
Meghan rustled up a delicious-looking spaghetti dish

It's not known if Meghan's latest video is hinting at new goods coming soon to her online shop or whether it's a recipe she will be cooking in the forthcoming second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Season two

Eight new episodes will drop on the streaming platform on 26 August, with guests including US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as Meghan's close friends, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and Pilates Platinum studios founder, Heather Dorak.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Chrissy Teigen in episode 202 of With Love, Meghan© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX
Meghan sharing a laugh with Chrissy Teigen in the upcoming second season

The synopsis for season two reads: "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."

Meghan Markle wearing a mustard dress on With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Meghan making cocktails with Heather Dorak

It comes amid Meghan and Prince Harry's renewed contract with Netflix, with the couple signing a first-look partnership with the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

